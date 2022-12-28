ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament to kick off on Thursday

By Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Some of the best teams in the state of Texas and a slew of local programs will descend upon Lubbock this week for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament.

Play begins in earnest Thursday morning, with games spread around the Hub City and surrounding area. Games will be played in 13 different locations during the three-day tournament that concludes Saturday.

The Chick-fil-A girls bracket will feature heavyweight state-championship contenders in Monterey (ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll), Holliday (No. 4 in 3A), Lubbock-Cooper (No. 5 in 5A), Frenship (No. 23 in 6A) and Lubbock High (No. 25 in 5A).

The United Supermarkets girls bracket has four state-ranked squads scheduled to participate, including 2A No. 1-ranked New Home, reigning 1A state champion Sands (10th) and 3A Shallowater, ranked 16th.

The boys side will bring the likes of top-ranked Dallas Carter from 4A into Carpet Tech bracket, while eighth-ranked 1A Lorenzo will be featured in the Double T Smiles bracket.

All championship games will be played in the Tiger Pit at Frenship on Saturday. Full brackets can be found at caprockclassic.com.

63rd Caprock Classic

Games to be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Locations for tournament include: Frenship (new and old gyms), Coronado (main and auxiliary gyms), Lubbock-Cooper High School (main and practice gyms), Estacado (new and old gyms), Laura Bush Middle School, Lubbock Christian High School, Lubbock High, Monterey (new and old gyms)

Full brackets at caprockclassic.com.

THURSDAY

Carpet Tech Boys Bracket

DeSoto vs. El Paso Burgess, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

OKC Storm vs. Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m. at Frenship

Estacado vs. El Paso Eastwood, noon at Estacado

Borger vs. Coronado, noon at Coronado

I School vs. Midland Christian, 1:30 p.m. at Estacado

Hillcrest vs. Monterey, 1:30 p.m. at Monterey

Weatherford vs. Lubbock, noon at Lubbock High

Perryton vs. Frenship, 1:30 p.m. at Frenship

Diamond Valley 1 vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 3 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Dallas Carter vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 3 p.m. at Estacado

Chick-fil-A Girls Bracket

Monterey vs. El Paso Montwood, 4:30 p.m. at Monterey

Estacado vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 4:30 p.m. at Estacado

El Paso East Lake vs. Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock High

Coronado vs. Diamond Valley 2, 4:30 p.m. at Coronado

Prestonwood Christian vs. El Paso Eastwood, 1:30 p.m. at Coronado

Pecos vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Holliday vs. Lubbock, 9 a.m. at Lubbock High

Borger vs. Frenship, 9 a.m. at Frenship

Double T Smiles Boys Bracket

Abernathy vs. Ozona, 4:30 p.m. at Frenship

Archer City vs. Quanah, 6 p.m. at Frenship

San Angelo TLCA vs. Diamond Valley 3, noon at Frenship

Whitharral vs. Slaton, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

Abilene Christian vs. Hawley, 1:30 p.m. at Estacado (old gym)

Merkel vs. Happy, noon at Estacado (old gym)

Stanton vs. Alpine, noon at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

Henrietta vs. Denver City, 10:30 a.m. at Laura Bush Middle School

Smyer vs. Lorenzo, 3 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

Kingdom Prep vs. Denton Calvary, 3 p.m. at Coronado

Advanced Graphix Boys Bracket

Lubbock Christian vs. Ralls, 6 p.m. at Lubbock Christian

Forsan vs. Coram Deo, 3 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School

McKinney Christian vs. Sudan, 9 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

New Way vs. Awty Int., 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Grapevine F.C. vs. Anton, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

Wildorado vs. Seagraves, noon at Monterey

Brentwood Christian vs. Slidell, 10:30 a.m. at Estacado

Vega vs. Founders Christian, 10:30 a.m. at Frenship

Martin's Mill at Kress, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym

Big Lake Reagan County vs. Panhandle, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock High

United Supermarkets Girls Bracket

New Home vs. Brentwood Christian, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Ozonoa vs. Dimmitt, 4:30 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School

Diamond Valley 4 vs. Grapevine F.C., 9 a.m. at Lubbock Christian HS

Lorenzo vs. Christoval, 9 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper

Kress vs. Veribest, noon at Laura Bush Middle School

Markel vs. Alpine, noon at Lubbock Christian

Stanton vs. Trinity Christian, noon at Lubbock-Cooper

Anton vs. Shallowater, 10:30 a.m. at Monterey

All Saints F.W. vs. Wildorado, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS

Denton Calvary vs. Sands, 3 p.m. at Monterey

MCM Elegante Girls Bracket

Martin's Mill vs. San Angelo TLCA, 3 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS

Smyer vs. Tulia, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

Abernathy vs. Hico, 9 a.m. at Monterey

Denver City vs. Kingdom Prep, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock High

Borden County vs. Ralls, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock Christian HS

Dalhart vs. Big Lake Reagan County, noon at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School

Quanah vs. Slaton, 1:30 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School

Farwell vs. Forsan, 10:30 a.m. at Coronado

Vega vs. Henrietta, 3 p.m. at Frenship

Coram Deo vs. Lubbock Christian, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament to kick off on Thursday

