63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament to kick off on Thursday
Some of the best teams in the state of Texas and a slew of local programs will descend upon Lubbock this week for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament.
Play begins in earnest Thursday morning, with games spread around the Hub City and surrounding area. Games will be played in 13 different locations during the three-day tournament that concludes Saturday.
The Chick-fil-A girls bracket will feature heavyweight state-championship contenders in Monterey (ranked No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll), Holliday (No. 4 in 3A), Lubbock-Cooper (No. 5 in 5A), Frenship (No. 23 in 6A) and Lubbock High (No. 25 in 5A).
The United Supermarkets girls bracket has four state-ranked squads scheduled to participate, including 2A No. 1-ranked New Home, reigning 1A state champion Sands (10th) and 3A Shallowater, ranked 16th.
The boys side will bring the likes of top-ranked Dallas Carter from 4A into Carpet Tech bracket, while eighth-ranked 1A Lorenzo will be featured in the Double T Smiles bracket.
All championship games will be played in the Tiger Pit at Frenship on Saturday. Full brackets can be found at caprockclassic.com.
63rd Caprock Classic
Games to be played Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Locations for tournament include: Frenship (new and old gyms), Coronado (main and auxiliary gyms), Lubbock-Cooper High School (main and practice gyms), Estacado (new and old gyms), Laura Bush Middle School, Lubbock Christian High School, Lubbock High, Monterey (new and old gyms)
Full brackets at caprockclassic.com.
THURSDAY
Carpet Tech Boys Bracket
DeSoto vs. El Paso Burgess, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
OKC Storm vs. Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m. at Frenship
Estacado vs. El Paso Eastwood, noon at Estacado
Borger vs. Coronado, noon at Coronado
I School vs. Midland Christian, 1:30 p.m. at Estacado
Hillcrest vs. Monterey, 1:30 p.m. at Monterey
Weatherford vs. Lubbock, noon at Lubbock High
Perryton vs. Frenship, 1:30 p.m. at Frenship
Diamond Valley 1 vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 3 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper
Dallas Carter vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 3 p.m. at Estacado
Chick-fil-A Girls Bracket
Monterey vs. El Paso Montwood, 4:30 p.m. at Monterey
Estacado vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 4:30 p.m. at Estacado
El Paso East Lake vs. Lake Dallas, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock High
Coronado vs. Diamond Valley 2, 4:30 p.m. at Coronado
Prestonwood Christian vs. El Paso Eastwood, 1:30 p.m. at Coronado
Pecos vs. Lubbock-Cooper, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper
Holliday vs. Lubbock, 9 a.m. at Lubbock High
Borger vs. Frenship, 9 a.m. at Frenship
Double T Smiles Boys Bracket
Abernathy vs. Ozona, 4:30 p.m. at Frenship
Archer City vs. Quanah, 6 p.m. at Frenship
San Angelo TLCA vs. Diamond Valley 3, noon at Frenship
Whitharral vs. Slaton, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
Abilene Christian vs. Hawley, 1:30 p.m. at Estacado (old gym)
Merkel vs. Happy, noon at Estacado (old gym)
Stanton vs. Alpine, noon at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
Henrietta vs. Denver City, 10:30 a.m. at Laura Bush Middle School
Smyer vs. Lorenzo, 3 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
Kingdom Prep vs. Denton Calvary, 3 p.m. at Coronado
Advanced Graphix Boys Bracket
Lubbock Christian vs. Ralls, 6 p.m. at Lubbock Christian
Forsan vs. Coram Deo, 3 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School
McKinney Christian vs. Sudan, 9 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
New Way vs. Awty Int., 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper
Grapevine F.C. vs. Anton, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
Wildorado vs. Seagraves, noon at Monterey
Brentwood Christian vs. Slidell, 10:30 a.m. at Estacado
Vega vs. Founders Christian, 10:30 a.m. at Frenship
Martin's Mill at Kress, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper practice gym
Big Lake Reagan County vs. Panhandle, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock High
United Supermarkets Girls Bracket
New Home vs. Brentwood Christian, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper
Ozonoa vs. Dimmitt, 4:30 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School
Diamond Valley 4 vs. Grapevine F.C., 9 a.m. at Lubbock Christian HS
Lorenzo vs. Christoval, 9 a.m. at Lubbock-Cooper
Kress vs. Veribest, noon at Laura Bush Middle School
Markel vs. Alpine, noon at Lubbock Christian
Stanton vs. Trinity Christian, noon at Lubbock-Cooper
Anton vs. Shallowater, 10:30 a.m. at Monterey
All Saints F.W. vs. Wildorado, 1:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS
Denton Calvary vs. Sands, 3 p.m. at Monterey
MCM Elegante Girls Bracket
Martin's Mill vs. San Angelo TLCA, 3 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS
Smyer vs. Tulia, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
Abernathy vs. Hico, 9 a.m. at Monterey
Denver City vs. Kingdom Prep, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock High
Borden County vs. Ralls, 10:30 a.m. at Lubbock Christian HS
Dalhart vs. Big Lake Reagan County, noon at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
Quanah vs. Slaton, 1:30 p.m. at Laura Bush Middle School
Farwell vs. Forsan, 10:30 a.m. at Coronado
Vega vs. Henrietta, 3 p.m. at Frenship
Coram Deo vs. Lubbock Christian, 4:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian HS
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 63rd annual Caprock Classic basketball tournament to kick off on Thursday
Comments / 0