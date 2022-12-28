Read full article on original website
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
Suspect accused of attacking police officers in New York City identified as Wells man
PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of attacking three police officers, striking two in the head with a machete during a New Year's Eve event in New York City, has been identified. An investigative reporter with NBC New York independently confirmed with New York police that the suspect has...
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
newportdispatch.com
7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep
NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
wabi.tv
Suspect found dead after York standoff, domestic disturbance
YORK, Maine (WABI) - A person was found dead by York Police Friday when they attempted to arrest them after a domestic disturbance. York Police say they first responded to a residence on Sewall’s Pasture Road for a domestic disturbance just before 9:30 Thursday night. They say the suspect...
WCVB
Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in New Hampshire woods released on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has been released on bail. The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent told News 9 Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was released on bail. She has pleaded not guilty...
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
mychamplainvalley.com
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
WMUR.com
At least 1 stabbed, several others hurt after large fight in Manchester, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least one person was stabbed and several others were hurt after a large fight broke in Manchester, police said. Manchester police said it happened behind the old police department on Chestnut Street. Police did not say what other type of injuries were sustained but several...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
Merrimac woman scammed out of $18K by man impersonating grandson, police say
A Merrimac grandmother who thought she was helping her grandson in a time of need was instead the victim of a crime, according to Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears. On Dec. 22, the woman received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson calling from jail and in need of $18,000 in bail money.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
New Hampshire pair charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two New Hampshire residents were arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after a York County deputy stopped their vehicle on Route 202 in Waterboro. Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, remained at York County Jail Thursday morning, each held on $1,000 bail,...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
WMTW
Deputies: Pair arrested after meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in York County
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people out of New Hampshire were arrested after authorities say drugs were found in a car they were in. On Wednesday, a York County deputy spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 202 in Waterboro around 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, the deputy spotted the...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
