NBC Sports

Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield

Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
NBC Sports

Who will be the next Broncos coach?

Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports

Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders

Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
NBC Sports

Seahawks go up 7-0 in a hurry

It didn’t take the Seahawks long to get on the board against the Jets. Running back Ken Walker ran 60 yards on the first offensive play of the game and former Jet Geno Smith hit Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later. Another former Jet Jason Myers hit the extra point and the Seahawks, who are coached by former Jets coach Pete Carroll, have a 7-0 lead after 95 seconds.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Lance undergoes second ankle surgery, expected to return for OTAs

Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery Friday to remove hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced. Lance is expected to make a full recovery and return for organized team activities. Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained in...
NBC Sports

Jerry Rosburg: Criticism of Russell Wilson is “a bunch of crap”

Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg is the latest person in Denver to come to the defense of quarterback Russell Wilson, amid criticism that Wilson acts as if he’s better than the rest of the team. Over the last 24 hours several Broncos players have rushed to Wilson’s defense,...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly

For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday. “The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

