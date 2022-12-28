Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
NBC Sports
Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield
Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back in his sophomore campaign. While some of the blame can be placed on the questionable play-calling, it's tough to feel confident in Jones as the long-term solution heading into 2023.
Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage Jr. takes tipped Kirk Cousins INT for 75-yard pick-six
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings walked into Week 17 with the unreasonable task of taking out Aaron Rodgers and
Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.
NBC Sports
Who will be the next Broncos coach?
Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks carted off, ruled out vs. Jets with knee injury
The Seahawks may have just lost their defensive centerpiece for the rest of the season. Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have seriously hurt his leg while making a tackle against the Jets. After being tended to on the sidelines by the medical staff, he was spotted being carted off the field to the locker room.
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports
Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch
The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each
NBC Sports
Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
NBC Sports
Seahawks go up 7-0 in a hurry
It didn’t take the Seahawks long to get on the board against the Jets. Running back Ken Walker ran 60 yards on the first offensive play of the game and former Jet Geno Smith hit Colby Parkinson for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later. Another former Jet Jason Myers hit the extra point and the Seahawks, who are coached by former Jets coach Pete Carroll, have a 7-0 lead after 95 seconds.
NBC Sports
Lance undergoes second ankle surgery, expected to return for OTAs
Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery Friday to remove hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced. Lance is expected to make a full recovery and return for organized team activities. Because of the location of the fracture that Lance sustained in...
NBC Sports
Jerry Rosburg: Criticism of Russell Wilson is “a bunch of crap”
Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg is the latest person in Denver to come to the defense of quarterback Russell Wilson, amid criticism that Wilson acts as if he’s better than the rest of the team. Over the last 24 hours several Broncos players have rushed to Wilson’s defense,...
NBC Sports
NFL-NFLPA conclude Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion was handled properly
For the second time this year, the NFL and NFL Players Associated conducted, and completed, a joint review of whether the concussion protocol properly was applied to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The league and union issued a joint statement on Saturday. “The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint review of...
Jets Don't Plan to Trade Zach Wilson in 2023, Says NFL Insider
New York enters 2023 with more quarterback questions. According to one NFL insider, their plans still include Zach Wilson.
NBC Sports
Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for
SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two Released from Active Roster
Outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu and defensive back John Reid saw limited action in Thursday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Comments / 1