13 People Who Had A Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone I Know

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCXRx_0jwhpIjm00

Fails are legit my favorite part of the internet. They're just mesmerizing and hilarious and perfect. Here are some of the best from this week.

Be sure to follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline.

1. This test fail:

lmao

@ManMilk2 04:22 PM - 27 Jan 2022

2. This wrong text:

I’m fucking crying I went to text my friend and turns out she changed her number and now I’m dealing with this

@fayemikah 12:10 AM - 27 Dec 2022

3. This Photoshop fail:

@PopCrave Were they even all together when this was taken??

@johni_sweeney 05:19 AM - 27 Dec 2022

4. This fake fact:

@ycsm1n 08:55 PM - 25 Dec 2022

5. This TSA agent's comment:

After three failed trips thru the metal detector, the TSA agent glanced towards my crotch asked me — and I quote — “any metal rings we can’t see?”

@matthewsuber 05:40 PM - 26 Dec 2022

6. This misunderstanding:

thinking about this

@contrarianshit 04:16 PM - 22 Dec 2022

7. And this one, too:

I looked at this for five minutes thinking it was a new iPad model but it was just the display stand

@megstalter 06:23 PM - 23 Dec 2022

8. This theater experience:

Got sprayed at Avatar

@atdanwhite 06:29 PM - 22 Dec 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULxgY_0jwhpIjm00
@atdanwhite / Via Twitter: @atdanwhite

9. This bamboozlement:

Stay safe out there, gays 😳🤭

@notcapnamerica 07:54 PM - 21 Dec 2022

10. This shirt:

@shirtsthtgohard 01:52 AM - 24 Dec 2022

11. This sign:

[dog reading this] oh okay

@tfswebb 05:33 AM - 25 Dec 2022

12. This explanation:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V62Bl_0jwhpIjm00
tiktok.com / Via Twitter: @ycsm1n

13. And lastly, this revelation:

told my psychiatrist i’ve been in my honk shoo honk shoo mimimimi era and she’s upping my meds

@FilledwithUrine 01:25 AM - 24 Dec 2022

