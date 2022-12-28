Not Even Kidding, These Are The Funniest Tweets Of The Week

We're bringing back the best tweets of the week. Whether you want to laugh on your way to work, send a meme or two to a friend, or just kill time, we got you! Here are the best tweets of the week:

And if you love what you read, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline .

Mom asked me why i wanted The Matrix Reloaded on DVD for christmas and i told her cause the plot was so good.The plot in question: @WannaBeReece 05:59 PM - 25 Dec 2022

ofc im sad my grandma has dementia but damn can she make me giggle! I asked her if I could talk to her about something and she sad “I didnt forget that you’re gay” @willyumsproblem 03:39 PM - 25 Dec 2022

my boyfriend doesn’t have a phone atm so I had to email him about when I’m arriving. look at this ridiculous email he writes back lmao @ressjie 07:56 PM - 26 Dec 2022

Drunk at bar, pulling up Zillow to show all my hometown friends how expensive my Bushwick rent is for the shittiest apartment you’ve ever seen. They keep trying to show me photos of their kids but I don’t give a shit I want to talk about how many coffee shops I can walk to (3). @atdanwhite 12:49 AM - 27 Dec 2022

God gives his worst wrapping skills to his strongest gift givers @twoscooters 06:59 PM - 21 Dec 2022

me this week at work when im asked to do a minor task @teejslipko 03:44 PM - 19 Dec 2022

-Give it to me straight, doc-you have 6 months to live-give it to me gay, doc-it's giving six months @hausofdecline 04:32 AM - 26 Dec 2022

when i have 2 cocktails and smoke a joint I start acting like Jennifer Coolidge @dogmatic_shorty 03:02 AM - 23 Dec 2022

On vacation and my boyfriend woke up and went on a run.… @imjasongoldberg 01:07 AM - 27 Dec 2022

The guy in the taco bell drive thru flirted with me and offered me a free drink and i said yes @vinn_ayy 04:45 PM - 22 Dec 2022

I’m a firm believer that only one person in the relationship can be annoying on the internet. The other has to be a mysterious minimal poster @VictoriaParis 02:37 AM - 26 Dec 2022

Telehealth therapy from your childhood home for the last two weeks of December is peak “reporting live from the scene” energy @TweetATherapist 10:42 PM - 22 Dec 2022

That's all, folks! And to read more tweets of the week, click here .