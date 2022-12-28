ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not Even Kidding, These Are The Funniest Tweets Of The Week

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

We're bringing back the best tweets of the week. Whether you want to laugh on your way to work, send a meme or two to a friend, or just kill time, we got you! Here are the best tweets of the week:

And if you love what you read, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline .

1.

@asteel2 02:17 AM - 27 Dec 2022

2.

Mom asked me why i wanted The Matrix Reloaded on DVD for christmas and i told her cause the plot was so good.The plot in question:

@WannaBeReece 05:59 PM - 25 Dec 2022

3.

ofc im sad my grandma has dementia but damn can she make me giggle! I asked her if I could talk to her about something and she sad “I didnt forget that you’re gay”

@willyumsproblem 03:39 PM - 25 Dec 2022

4.

my boyfriend doesn’t have a phone atm so I had to email him about when I’m arriving. look at this ridiculous email he writes back lmao

@ressjie 07:56 PM - 26 Dec 2022

5.

Drunk at bar, pulling up Zillow to show all my hometown friends how expensive my Bushwick rent is for the shittiest apartment you’ve ever seen. They keep trying to show me photos of their kids but I don’t give a shit I want to talk about how many coffee shops I can walk to (3).

@atdanwhite 12:49 AM - 27 Dec 2022

6.

God gives his worst wrapping skills to his strongest gift givers

@twoscooters 06:59 PM - 21 Dec 2022

7.

oh fuck. oh no

@verybigbug 03:53 AM - 22 Dec 2022

8.

Slipping this under the door at Vulture

@MrAlexisPereira 04:46 PM - 20 Dec 2022

9.

me this week at work when im asked to do a minor task

@teejslipko 03:44 PM - 19 Dec 2022

10.

-Give it to me straight, doc-you have 6 months to live-give it to me gay, doc-it's giving six months

@hausofdecline 04:32 AM - 26 Dec 2022

11.

when i have 2 cocktails and smoke a joint I start acting like Jennifer Coolidge

@dogmatic_shorty 03:02 AM - 23 Dec 2022

12.

On vacation and my boyfriend woke up and went on a run.…

@imjasongoldberg 01:07 AM - 27 Dec 2022

13.

You’re telling me a ginger bred this man??

@vinn_ayy 08:35 PM - 23 Dec 2022

14.

The guy in the taco bell drive thru flirted with me and offered me a free drink and i said yes

@vinn_ayy 04:45 PM - 22 Dec 2022

15.

just took a shit

@whotfisjovana 02:20 AM - 26 Dec 2022

16.

I’m a firm believer that only one person in the relationship can be annoying on the internet. The other has to be a mysterious minimal poster

@VictoriaParis 02:37 AM - 26 Dec 2022

17.

Idk who doormat but 😂🤣💀

@layxsnv 11:12 PM - 23 Dec 2022

18.

Telehealth therapy from your childhood home for the last two weeks of December is peak “reporting live from the scene” energy

@TweetATherapist 10:42 PM - 22 Dec 2022

19.

lmao

@ManMilk2 04:22 PM - 27 Jan 2022

That's all, folks! And to read more tweets of the week, click here .

