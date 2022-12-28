ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City employees complete Management Academy training

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago
Arborist/Urban Forestry Coordinator Joe Balog stands with Brad Dennehy, Director of Parks and Recreation, after completing the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy

Several employees with the City of Milford recently completed the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy. This is a program the city started in 2019 in partnership with Wilmington University. Katrina White, Deputy City Clerk; Joe Balog, Arborist and Urban Forestry Coordinator; Lisa Levis, Permit Technician I, Shelly Muise, Public Works Administrative Assistant and Julie Eisenbrey, Billing Clerk I all completed the program.

“Our academy generally launches in September or October of each year,” Jamesha Williams, Human Resource Director, said. “Instructors provide information on various topics that cover a variety of items across the workforce to ensure we are building a new set of leaders. You’ll see things from managing performance appraisals, onboarding, leadership and even something that’s really important post-pandemic – developing a trauma informed mindset.”

Instructors at the academy included Dr. Frank Ingraham of SHRM, Dr. Rob Rescigno of AVP Partnerships and Community Affairs, Dr. Roxanne Satterfield of Wilmington University, Jen Cohan, CEO of Leadership Delaware, Dr. Kathy Kennedy-Ratajack, the Dean of the College of Business and Nancy McGee, Trainer for the Center for Prevention Science.

Deputy City Clerk Katrina White stands with Terri Hudson, City Clerk, after completing the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy

“I just wanted to mention Katrina,” City Clerk Terri Hudson said during her monthly report. “As Jamesha said, she graduated from this great program, and I know for a fact that there was a lot of time and effort involved. I think she was one of the two employees that actually went to the classes in person. I know she really enjoyed it and she would come back and talk about the various classes that she had taken. I think it is very encouraging for our other employees and hopefully, they can look forward to taking that in the future as it is only done once a year.”

Wilson expressed her appreciation for the classes as well.

Lisa Levis, Permit Technician I, recently completed the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy

Shelly Muise, Administrative Assistant for Public Works, recently completed the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy

“I really enjoyed the classes,” Wilson said. “They were very informative, and the instructors were amazing. I took a lot from the training, and I just really enjoyed it.”

Councilman Jason James commended Williams for not only developing the partnership with Wilmington University but creating a method for recognizing outstanding employees.

Julie Eisenbrey, Billing Clerk I, recently completed the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy

“This is very important, recognizing people for good work inspires good work,” Councilman James said. “I think it’s very important. So, thank you for doing that. I also know you were heavily involved with the program at Wilmington University, and I think that’s a big deal because the city of Milford is involved in making sure that type of education that others get when it comes to municipal type work. So, I want to commend you and Mark and the whole team, the City of Milford, for being on the forefront of this.”

All graduates of the Delaware Municipal Supervisory Management Academy receive three credit hours towards a degree program with Wilmington University.

