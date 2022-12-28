ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

A man is dead after car shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
WPRI 12 News

State police investigating fatal crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning. Police say just before 12 p.m., they were called to the area of I-95 North, just before Kingstown Road in Richmond. According to witnesses, they said the driver began to operate erratically and went off the left […]
RICHMOND, RI
WCVB

Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
RICHMOND, RI
whdh.com

Police respond to crash overnight in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year’s First Night is transformation. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. Updated: 19 hours...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook police arrested 4 people after being alerted by a local car dealership of a possible fraudulent transaction. Police say Senior Leadership at Shoreline Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Middlesex Turnpike contacted them to say they believed a fraudulent transaction was going to take place later in the afternoon on Friday.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
iheart.com

Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody

The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
WINDHAM, CT
WTNH

Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
COLCHESTER, CT
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
Eyewitness News

Deadly NYE crash on Route 69

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle traveling southbound on route 69 struck a utility pole. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family members. Route...
WOODBRIDGE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy