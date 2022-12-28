Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
A man is dead after car shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
Eyewitness News
Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm
THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the...
State police investigating fatal crash in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday morning. Police say just before 12 p.m., they were called to the area of I-95 North, just before Kingstown Road in Richmond. According to witnesses, they said the driver began to operate erratically and went off the left […]
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook police arrested 4 people after being alerted by a local car dealership of a possible fraudulent transaction. Police say Senior Leadership at Shoreline Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Middlesex Turnpike contacted them to say they believed a fraudulent transaction was going to take place later in the afternoon on Friday.
iheart.com
Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody
The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Eyewitness News
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Eyewitness News
Deadly NYE crash on Route 69
WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle traveling southbound on route 69 struck a utility pole. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family members. Route...
Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store. At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Jaconias Rosa Pereira, wanted for murder in Brazil, arrested in Worcester, officials say
A Brazilian criminal fugitive charged with murder in his native country was placed under arrest in Worcester Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston, according to a press statement from the agency. ERO Boston became aware that Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, had an...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
