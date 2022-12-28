Read full article on original website
KWQC
Quad Cities’ tourism highlights of 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Residents of the Quad Cities can be proud that our community is constantly improving, changing, and moving toward the future. Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, highlights many of the exciting tourism milestones from 2022 including the Viking Cruise Lines, TBK Sports Complex expansion, and the launch of Visit Quad Cities’ Art Trail and Glass Hunt. Herrell additionally teases some of the things residents can look forward to in 2023.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Quad Cities Plus 60 Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Plus 60 club promotes healthy lifestyles for anyone over 55 by providing trips, events, and activities at affordable prices to help individuals stay active. Plus 60 Information:. Address- 500 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Phone- (563) 370-4566. Website: https://qctplus60.com/
KWQC
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
KWQC
Downtown Rock Island supports Blue Cat Brewing Co. Thursday and Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island is supporting Blue Cat Brewing as they prepare to close their restaurant. Thursday, Downtown Rock Island posted to their Facebook page saying “Our friends at Blue Cat Brewing Co. are going through a tough time due to staffing challenges and flooding damage to their building and will be temporarily closing Jan. 1. We know the community is eager to support them and here’s one fun way to do that this Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30 only.”
KWQC
Red Cross assists with multiple fires across the QCA this week
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In the past week the Red Cross has responded to eight different house fires across the QCA, according the Red Cross officials. Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager said “18 people have been provided assistance this week from those eight fires.”. To learn more...
KWQC
QC man’s art brings joy, honors wife
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Roger Wakeland, 88, is an artist. “Some of [my drawings] take eight hours or more, and other ones take me an hour,” Wakeland said. “That’s all I do when I’m sitting. I do three or four a day. As long as I can live a little bit longer, I enjoy coloring.”
KWQC
Bald Eagle Days to return to QCCA Expo Center in January
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Bald Eagle Days will return to the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Avenue, from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8. The event will include shows called “Big Run Wolf Ranch” and “Wild Bird Sanctuary” and will feature vendors, displays, bald eagles, and free parking, according to a media release from Ad Farm QC.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton expects $6.5M economic impact from new music fest
The economic development organization Grow Clinton is putting its money where its mouth is for the June 8-10, 2023 country music festival, Tailgate N’ Tallboys. The tourism, community and economic development group understands the value and return on investment generated through a concert series of this magnitude. For that reason, Grow Clinton has invested $25,000 as a Diamond Box sponsor.
KWQC
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
KWQC
Safe and happy New Year’s Eve
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ringing in the new year has never felt so good, but for roughly 11,500 people, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, they’re spending the new year in the hospital. Before setting up fireworks at home, make sure to check local city ordinances and double...
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
wvik.org
Eighteen Affected by Home Fires in Past Week
Spokesman Brian Williamson says volunteers are ready 24-7 to help. "Financial assistance is available there - for things like a temporary place to stay or clothing that's been lost, things like toiletries, and medical equipment. Sometimes we do help people find replacemanet items for that. And then we're also there moving forward with case work as needed and providing direction towards health and even mental health services, again as needed."
