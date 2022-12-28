ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LG To Release New 4K/120Hz Gaming Upgrade For Popular 2022 Soundbars

As the tech world sprints toward the Consumer Electronics Show, LG has been pretty quiet for a company that makes some of the world's best speakers. According to Forbes, LG has confirmed just three new soundbars due to debut in 2023, and has had little to say about them compared to pre-show announcements from competitors.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology

In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation. While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and...
New iPad Mini Replacement Launch Details Tipped, But It Lacks A Long Awaited Feature

We've got some exciting news if you're looking forward to a new Apple iPad mini — it might be coming soon, and in large quantities, too. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released some rather juicy speculation on Twitter, talking about a rumored iPad mini and what we can expect from it. While the news is mostly good, one major feature is supposedly going to be missing from the tablet, and that could prove to be a massive letdown for many of the Apple iPad mini fans.
New Apple iPhone 15 Rumors Suggest A17 Chip Will Bring Better Battery Life

A new year means a new iPhone, and has meant that for a long time, but a new iPhone doesn't always mean a new experience. As we noted in our review of the iPhone 14, changes to the iPhone are becoming more and more incremental and evolutionary, as opposed to the extreme changes we became accustomed to when the smartphone boom was in full swing.
