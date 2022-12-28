ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police

BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area storm updates: live blog

OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2

Hoisting up sandbags ahead of the Bay Area storm

KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales gives a tour of the Alameda County Public Works station in Dublin as a series of storms are pounding the Bay Area. She's hoisting up a 15-pound bag of sand.
DUBLIN, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kitchen crew member escapes Sonoma County jail

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A kitchen crew member escaped on Tuesday from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail. A sheriff's spokesperson said that John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away at 8:40 a.m. The exact circumstances of his escape were not immediately made public. Avilla has been in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash

NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Bomb cyclone' images show storm rolling into California

OAKLAND, Calif. - A dangerous cyclone that formed off the coast of California unloaded torrential rain, and damaging winds on the region. California barely recovered from an onslaught of damage caused by a round of storms last week, and yet another system rolled toward the Golden State. On Wednesday morning,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
CALIFORNIA STATE

