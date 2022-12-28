Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Man found dead in tent at People's Park: UC Berkeley police
BERKELEY, Calif. - A man in his 30s was found dead inside a tent in People’s Park on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was found by neighbors around noon, according to Berkeleyside. UC police and the Alameda County coroner’s office responded and declared him deceased at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm updates: live blog
OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2
Hoisting up sandbags ahead of the Bay Area storm
KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales gives a tour of the Alameda County Public Works station in Dublin as a series of storms are pounding the Bay Area. She's hoisting up a 15-pound bag of sand.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials closely monitor Bay Area steams ahead of incoming storm
California officials are predicting Wednesday afternoons storm to be the worst to hit in the last five years. Officials are closely monitoring creeks and streams as many will likely flood.
KTVU FOX 2
Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City
Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley student participates in this year's Rose Parade to promote the importance of organ donors
Megan Mehta was only 12 years old when she was put on the list for a heart transplant. Today, she is a sophomore at UC Berkeley and had the opportunity to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade to raise awareness of organ donation.
KTVU FOX 2
A strong, historic rain storm is headed toward the Bay Area
Historic rain fall is on the way to the Bay Area. The most rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday. By Monday morning San Francisco could total 5.5 inches of rain and San Jose could receive up to 7.5 inches.
KTVU FOX 2
Kitchen crew member escapes Sonoma County jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A kitchen crew member escaped on Tuesday from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail. A sheriff's spokesperson said that John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away at 8:40 a.m. The exact circumstances of his escape were not immediately made public. Avilla has been in...
KTVU FOX 2
Tech CEO arrested for allegedly peeping inside Panera women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police say they've arrested a Palo Alto-based tech CEO for allegedly peeping inside a women's restroom at a Panera restaurant. Authorities said they received a call Monday morning at around 11:40 a.m. at the restaurant located on El Monte Avenue. A woman said while...
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla plunges off Devil's Slide
A Tesla carrying a family of four plunged hundreds of feet down Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Jan. 2, 2023. Video: CAL FIRE CZU.
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County to swear in 1st Black female DA, 1st Latina sheriff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County on Tuesday will have swearing in ceremonies to begin the tenures of its first Black female district attorney and its first Latina sheriff. Pamela Price's official swearing in will be held on Tuesday, but she held a ceremony Monday night at an inauguration attended by Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao, the city's first Hmong mayor.
KTVU FOX 2
'Bomb cyclone' images show storm rolling into California
OAKLAND, Calif. - A dangerous cyclone that formed off the coast of California unloaded torrential rain, and damaging winds on the region. California barely recovered from an onslaught of damage caused by a round of storms last week, and yet another system rolled toward the Golden State. On Wednesday morning,...
KTVU FOX 2
Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents of Oakland complex remain displaced after storm floods garage, leaving cars inundated
OAKLAND, Calif. - Frustrated residents of an Oakland apartment complex remained evacuated from their homes on Tuesday, after the massive storm over the weekend flooded out their building’s garage, leaving tenants not only displaced but many unable to access their vehicles for days. DaVina Brown said she and dozens...
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
