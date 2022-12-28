ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuumba Means ‘Creativity’: Shyvon Paul

On Saturday December 31, the sixth day of Kwanzaa, observers honor the sixth principle, Kuumba which means creativity. Kuumba is the commitment to being creative within the context of the national community vocation of restoring our people to their traditional greatness and thus leaving our community more beneficial and beautiful than we inherited it. The principle has both a social and spiritual dimension and is deeply rooted in social and sacred teachings of African societies.
Celebrate Kwanzaa With Kids At Herbert Von King Park

NYC Parks is hosting a Kids Kuumba Day to celebrate creativity, history and culture, as well as a performance from Griots in Concert. The newly renovated Herbert Von King Cultural Arts Center is at 670 Lafayette Ave. in Bed-Stuy. New York City Parks invites […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
New York City, 2022: A Year in Photos

As 2022 comes to a close, City Limits looks back at images that defined some of New York City’s biggest news stories and most pressing policy issues. Below are some of our favorite photos published this year. Following the 2021 elections , New York welcomed a new mayor and...
Recipe: Ring in the New Year Haitian-Style, With Soup Joumou

Brooklyn’s very own chef Nadege Fleurimond, owner of the Haitian eatery Bannann Fri Mi Ak Vet, has provided us a savory way to ring in the new year! Soup Joumou is one of the greatest most enduring new year traditions of the Haitian culture. Joumou is the Kreyòl word...
