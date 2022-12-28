Some fantasy football leagues, those perhaps run by monsters who are gluttons for punishment, play through Week 18. But with so many star players usually sitting for the final week of the NFL regular season, reasonable leagues have their champions crowned by the end of this week. If you are playing for your championship, congratulations. You have just one more hurdle. The skill players for your starting lineup should be, injury permitting, all set, but you can still tweak some things to gain even the slightest edge over your opponent. Are you sure you have the right kicker and defense/special teams...

1 DAY AGO