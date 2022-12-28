Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver
When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team. Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
Fantasy football: Pick right kicker, defense to chase championship
Some fantasy football leagues, those perhaps run by monsters who are gluttons for punishment, play through Week 18. But with so many star players usually sitting for the final week of the NFL regular season, reasonable leagues have their champions crowned by the end of this week. If you are playing for your championship, congratulations. You have just one more hurdle. The skill players for your starting lineup should be, injury permitting, all set, but you can still tweak some things to gain even the slightest edge over your opponent. Are you sure you have the right kicker and defense/special teams...
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Why Should You Back the Over in this Contest?
With the playoff picture in the NFL heating up, the Baltimore Ravens host their bitter rivals -- the Pittsburgh Steelers -- in a pivotal AFC North matchup. Sadly, star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the game, so they'll need to overcome his absence if they want to stay in the hunt both for a division title and a Wild Card berth.
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Chris Olave (hamstring) will play in Week 17 for New Orleans
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave was listed questionable due to his hamstring. However, reports earlier in the day suggested he'd be ready to take the field in the penultimate game of the season. That will indeed be the case versus Philly.
Colts' Sam Ehlinger starting second half for injured Nick Foles (ribs) in Week 17
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger started the second half of the team's Week 17 game against the New York Giants in place of starter Nick Foles (ribs). Foles suffered a painful rib injury on a sack towards the end of the first half, and was carted to the locker room for evaluation. The Colts ruled him out shortly afterwards, meaning Sam Ehlinger will start the second half in his place.
Hayden Hurst (calf) not listed on Cincinnati's Week 17 injury report
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) is available for Week 17's game against the Buffalo Bills. After practicing in full this week, Hurst will make his return from a three game absence with a calf injury. In a matchup versus a Bills' defense allowing 6.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Hurst to score 4.6 FanDuel points.
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) will play in Week 17
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) will play in the team's Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson suffered a hip injury partway through the Packers' Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins, and was extremely limited in practices this week. However, the 2022 second-round pick will play through the issue today as the Packers take on a divisional rival.
Julio Jones (knee) active for Bucs in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.
