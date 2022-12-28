Read full article on original website
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) downgraded to questionable for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo was left off the initial injury report in the leadup to Sunday's contest. However, less than 6 hours before scheduled tipoff, he has been added as questionable due to left knee soreness. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Antetokounmpo sits, Bobby Portis would likely enter the starting lineup.
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
Bones Hyland coming off Nuggets' bench on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Jamal Murray sat last time out due to left knee injury management. After entering today with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also immediately start, sending Hyland back to the bench.
Aaron Holiday coming off Atlanta's bench on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Holiday will play a second unit role after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 530.7 minutes this season, Holiday is averaging 0.66 FanDuel points per minute.
Cam Payne (foot) probable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Payne has missed time recently due to a foot injury. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday afternoon's contest versus New York. Expect him to suit up.
Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
Ziaire Williams (knee) doubtful for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams is considered doubtful Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams is dealing with right knee soreness. With the Grizzlies on a back-to-back set, the team has listed him doubtful for Sunday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
Joe Harris (knee) probable for Nets on Monday
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's been out as of late. However, the team has upgraded him to probable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Hawks starting Trae Young (calf) on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (calf) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Young will make his 32nd start this season after he missed one game with a calf contusion. In 35.8 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 46.7 FanDuel points. Young's Friday projection includes...
Zeke Nnaji playing with Denver's second unit on Friday night
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Nnaji will come off Denver's bench after Aaron Gordon was named Friday's starter. In 16.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nnaji to produce 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.
Cleveland's Cedi Osman (back) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Osman's status remains in question after Cleveland's forward missed one game with lower back soreness. Expect Caris LeVert to log more minutes on Saturday if Osman is ruled out. Osman's current projection includes...
Suns starting Josh Okogie on Friday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Okogie will make his first start for the Suns after Jock Landale was sent to the bench. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 367.3 minutes this season, Okogie is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
Naz Reid starting for Minnesota on Friday in place of Rudy Gobert (illness)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reid will start on Friday with Rudy Gobert sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against the Bucks. Reid's Friday projection includes 19.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists,...
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Magic starting Terrence Ross for suspended Moritz Wagner on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is starting in Friday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Ross will make his ninth start this season after Moritz Wagner was suspended on Friday. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Ross to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Ross' Friday projection includes 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 12/31/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
