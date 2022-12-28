Read full article on original website
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak
60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a 37-20 victory for San Francisco).... The post 49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Washington State ends 12-game skid against USC, wins 81-71
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to Southern California with an 81-71 victory on Sunday. Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots. Mullins...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals' Latest Loss to Atlanta Falcons
Twitter was quieter than usual during the Arizona Cardinals' 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but there were still some quality tweets.
LeBron James in disbelief after Ohio State loses on missed field goal: ‘WTF was that’
The kid from Ohio wasn’t happy to be a Buckeye Saturday night. LeBron James, noted native of Akron, had been rooting on his Ohio State football squad in the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they ultimately were dropped by the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41. After trailing 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final stanza leading to a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal with a few seconds on the clock. The field goal, attempted by Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was not even close. And King James wasn’t pleased, immediately reacting to the miss...
Georgia's Win Was Going to Give Paul Finebaum Stuff However It Turned Out
Whether Ohio State completed late comeback type game that drives viewers.
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks carted off, ruled out vs. Jets with knee injury
The Seahawks may have just lost their defensive centerpiece for the rest of the season. Inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to have seriously hurt his leg while making a tackle against the Jets. After being tended to on the sidelines by the medical staff, he was spotted being carted off the field to the locker room.
‘I’m so proud of him;’ Dana Altman reacts to Jackson Shelstad’s remarkable tournament run at West Linn
It’s been a frustrating start to the basketball season for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, who ended the 2022 calendar year with an 8-6 record, suffering abysmal home losses to both UC Irvine and Utah Valley. They’ve been dealing with injuries from the very start, missing key contributors like Nate Bittle, Jermain Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Brennan Rigsby for a good portion of the year. With all of those negatives going on in the program, you’ve got to try and take the positives where you can get them. So when 4-star Oregon signee Jackson Shelstad went on a remarkable run...
