FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ksl.com
Snow in northern Utah, flash flood alert for several southern Utah counties
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. Northern Utah woke up to several inches of snow and a winter storm warning for much of the Wasatch Front. Kristen Van...
kslsports.com
University President Taylor Randall Drops The Mic At Rose Bowl Rally
LOS ANGELES– We are one sleep away from Utah football’s second appearance in The Grandaddy of them All and the energy is getting palpable. Utah Athletics held their pep rally Sunday afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles, and it didn’t disappoint. While fans got to cheer on some of their favorite players and sing “Utah Man” with the Spirit Team, it was University of Utah President Taylor Randall who stole the show.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Wraps Up Media Day, Team Photo
PASADENA, CA- Utah football is moving right along through all of the Rose Bowl activities and events. The latest took place Saturday morning at the Rose Bowl Stadium where the team completed their media day and team photo in very soggy conditions. The Utes were on hand for about 30...
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
kslsports.com
PK: Looking At Future Of Utah Football Past Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, Calif. – Perhaps nobody has given a better recommendation of Utah football than linebacker Mohamoud Diabate did during his interview session in the media tent outside the Rose Bowl on a rainy Saturday. After playing in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida the last three years, Diabate...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
kslsports.com
End Of An Era: Penn State Versus Utah The Last ‘Traditional’ Rose Bowl Game
PASADENA, CA– “The Grandaddy of them All” had humble beginnings in 1902 but has survived 109 years of history like a rose out of concrete. Two World Wars, a Cold War, many Presidents, social issues and a pandemic later it feels in a way, like we are saying “good-bye” to a dear old friend who has seen us through the best of times and the worst of times. No matter what has been going on in the world, we could all put it aside for a minute on January 1 of the new year and enjoy the “Tournament of Roses”.
Power still out for thousands in Salt Lake area due to snow
Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.
KSLTV
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
ABC 4
BYU football player dies in tragic construction accident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school’s football program. He was 22. Veikoso was reportedly visiting home in Kailua, Hawai’i when the accident took place Friday. ESPN states that six men were...
saltlakemagazine.com
Secret SLC: The Lost Hawaiian Colony
Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s New Year’s Eve Win Over Portland
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated the Portland Pilots 71-58 on New Year’s Eve. It was BYU’s seventh consecutive win and Portland’s fourth straight loss. The Pilots were without their top two scorers in Tyler Robertson and Moses Wood. BYU improves to 13-0 all-time at home against the Pilots.
CBS Sports
BYU freshman OL Sione Veikoso dies at 22 after retaining wall collapses in his native Hawaii
BYU redshirt freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died on Friday after a retaining wall in a construction project collapsed in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, the school announced. Veikoso, a transfer from Arizona State, was 22 years old. "We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one...
kslnewsradio.com
Slick roads and snow leading to crash-filled drives on Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY — Slick conditions on northern Utah highways on Sunday has the Utah Highway Patrol asking drivers to slow down. A look at the UDOT traffic map shows the number of accidents officials were dealing with by early afternoon:. The red triangles were crashes and other problems...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Offensive Lineman Sione Veikoso Dies In Accident
PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has tragically passed away. He was 22 years old. Veikoso was involved in an accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, during the holiday break. The accident was a construction job that saw a retaining wall collapse. Veikoso was the only person in the accident that has passed away. Three others were seriously injured, according to reports.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
utahbusiness.com
World-famous cream puff chain with cult following to open in Salt Lake City, Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, UT —The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa’s, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023. Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa’s...
