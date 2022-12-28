Read full article on original website
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
Dugger INT return helps lift Pats over fading Dolphins 23-21
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday. Mac Jones had touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Jakobi Meyers to help the Patriots (8-8) snap a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals. Jones finished 20 of 33 for 203 yards. The Dolphins (8-8) entered with a chance to clinch a postseason berth with a victory and loss by the New York Jets at Seattle. Instead, Miami lost its fifth straight game and will need to win next week against the Jets and need Buffalo to beat New England to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016. Miami played without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Bridgewater started in his place and was solid, completing 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown before leaving late in the third quarter with an injured right ring finger after being picked off by Dugger.
Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III runs off field during TCU-Michigan game after learning wife was in labor
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Griffin III was quite a runner during his college days at Baylor University and his seven-year NFL career. On Saturday night, he showcased his sprinting skills once again. Griffin, 32, working Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal for ESPN2, was on the field assisting with game...
Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination... The post Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday. Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3), who overcame a 17-13 third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye. The Chiefs began the day tied with the Bills, who play Cincinnati on Monday night, for the conference’s best record. For a while the Broncos (4-12) looked as if they would cap a chaotic week that began with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a stunning victory. But a late letdown by one of the league’s best defenses, and another interception by embattled quarterback Russell Wilson, resulted in the first loss for interim coach Jerry Rosburg.
Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth straight game. Goff completed passes to 10 teammates and an 11th, rookie receiver Jameson Williams, ran 40 yards on a reverse early in the third quarter to set up Jamaal Williams’ 15th rushing score that gave Detroit a three-touchdown lead.
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson (back) will not return in Week 17
The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out wideout Robbie Anderson (back) for the rest of their Week 17 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Anderson suffered a back injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Falcons, and was ruled out after halftime. Anderson had 1 catch for 13 yards...
Julio Jones (knee) active for Bucs in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (shoulder) starting on Friday, Zeke Nnaji to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Miami Heat. Gordon will start at the four position after he was inactive for two games with a shoulder sprain. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 27.2 FanDuel points. Gordon's projection includes 13.9...
Packers' Christian Watson (hip) will play in Week 17
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) will play in the team's Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Watson suffered a hip injury partway through the Packers' Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins, and was extremely limited in practices this week. However, the 2022 second-round pick will play through the issue today as the Packers take on a divisional rival.
Colts' Sam Ehlinger starting second half for injured Nick Foles (ribs) in Week 17
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger started the second half of the team's Week 17 game against the New York Giants in place of starter Nick Foles (ribs). Foles suffered a painful rib injury on a sack towards the end of the first half, and was carted to the locker room for evaluation. The Colts ruled him out shortly afterwards, meaning Sam Ehlinger will start the second half in his place.
Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
Heat starting Kyle Lowry (personal) on Friday, Gabe Vincent to bench
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Lowry will make his return after Miami's point guard was inactive for one game for personal reasons. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Lowry to score 30.5 FanDuel points. Lowry's projection includes 12.9 points,...
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Jimmy Butler (injury management) out for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler is being listed out due to knee injury management, as the Heat are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. He should be ready to go again Monday versus the Clippers. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should see more run.
Miami's Caleb Martin (quad) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Martin's availability is currently in the air after Miami's guard missed Friday's game with a left quadriceps strain. Expect Haywood Highsmith to see more minutes on Saturday if Martin remains out. Martin's current...
Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Jacksonville's Week 17 matchup
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe) is questionable to play in Week 17's game against the Houston Texans. After limited practices with a toe injury, Lawrence was listed as questionable. In a matchup versus a Houston team allowing 14.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Lawrence to score 18.1 FanDuel points.
Hayden Hurst (calf) fully participates in Cincinnati's Thursday practice
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) fully practiced on Thursday. Hurst is expected to return from his three game absence after he logged a full session on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Buffalo Bills' unit giving up 6.4 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, numberFire's models project Hurst to score 4.8 FanDuel points.
