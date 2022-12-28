ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

High school boys basketball: Season to hinge on defense for guard-centric RedHawks

A well-rounded, guard-heavy South Albany boys basketball team will tackle what coach Tim Matuszak sees as a wide-open Mid-Willamette Conference. The RedHawks (3-3) have rebounded from a rough start against a talented nonleague schedule to win two straight heading into Monday’s conference home game against Central. South’s current starters...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beavers searching for consistency

Oregon State post Raegan Beers scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive game Friday night in the Beavers’ 69-58 loss to USC. Beers tallied 19 points and 14 rebounds for her seventh double-double of the season, tops in the nation among freshmen. Putting it simply, in 13 games she has established herself as one of Oregon State’s most consistent players.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall to USC 69-58 at Gill Coliseum

USC (11-2, 1-1) held a 35-30 lead at halftime and took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the third quarter to build a 46-32 lead. Oregon State (8-5, 0-2) clawed back behind three consecutive old-fashioned 3-point plays by Beers. A layup by Jelena Mitrovic cut the OSU deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Beavers would get.
CORVALLIS, OR
Yardbarker

Oregon tries to find form against rival Oregon State

Oregon coach Dana Altman saw no need to put a happy face on his team's final game before Christmas. "There's no way to sugar-coat it," he said Dec. 21 after a 77-72 loss at home to Utah Valley. "First half, we just buried ourselves." The Ducks will try to get...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Close enough: Philomath rings in new year 12 hours, 10 seconds early

Children turned their eyes on a blinking, domed, light-covered cardboard fungus and began counting down Saturday, Dec. 31 in Philomath as it fell. It was exactly 12 hours and 10 seconds to midnight and anticipation grew like a, well — “It’s a mushroom!” yelled one child. Philomath’s creativity...
PHILOMATH, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Holiday Happenings (Jan. 1)

Guided First Day Hikes, Oregon State Parks. Rangers and volunteers will lead New Year's Day hikes at 20 Oregon State Parks. Bundle up with family and friends and join hikes to learn about park history, geology, wildlife and plants at parks around the state. Hikes are free, and the $5 day-use parking fee will be waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open. Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page, https://bit.ly/3YKBHIR, to see the list of parks hosting hikes as well as start times and meetup locations. The nearest hikes to Benton and Linn counties are set for Silver Falls State Park in Sublimity. Additional hike information including terrain and hike distance is available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration. Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife. Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook. First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.
CORVALLIS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Search continues for guardsman/student from Klamath Falls

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from on December 18. His family said he disappeared without a trace. According to Corvallis police, Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in near Alsea, Oregon. Mainwaring is from Klamath Falls,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kezi.com

'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year

EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Corvallis fire station remodel underway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A fire station in Corvallis is set to get a big upgrade after a remodel that will add several new rooms. Corvallis Fire Department says the remodeling at Station 3 is well underway. The fire department says much of the interior is being demolished, and the kitchen, locker rooms, medic room, and bathrooms have already been cleared out. Additionally, workers are scheduled to pour concrete for a new apparatus bay and workout room on Thursday, January 5.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up

Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
SWEET HOME, OR
Channel 6000

The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
OREGON STATE

