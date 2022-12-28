ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Thunder: Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status on Saturday

After making his return to the lineup on Friday night to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will take a night off on Saturday. Maxey, who suffered a fractured foot back in mid-November, spent more than a month recovering. As a result, the young guard missed 18 straight games for the Sixers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks. The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers Injury Report: Tyrese Maxey on Pace to Return vs. Pelicans

Earlier this week, several reports suggested that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey would suit up to face the New Orland Pelicans on Friday night. According to the Sixers’ official injury report, all signs point towards Maxey making his return on Friday. Listed as probable on the report, Maxey is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Frustrations Grow For Raptors After Loss to Grizzlies: Effort Level Was ‘Pretty Unacceptable’

In theory, the Toronto Raptors' offense should work. View the original article to see embedded media. The half-court offense was never supposed to be good, but the idea was Toronto could make do with elite offensive rebounding and a ton of transition opportunities. The formula for victory has never been that complicated: create chaos, run in transition, and win the possession battle. It's a philosophy that proved successful for large swaths of last season and has been the foundation of everything the Memphis Grizzlies have done this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: NBA Insider Thinks LA Needs Peak LeBron James To Win

At 15-21, your Los Angeles Lakers aren't exactly looking like a sure bet to make the postseason. Star center Anthony Davis remains out indefinitely, and though he was playing at an All-NBA level in most of his 25 available games, he has been plagued by major injuries in each of three post-championship seasons for LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Pels Drop The Ball In Loss To Grizzlies

Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans will not enter 2023 at the top of the Western Conference standings. Not after taking a tough 116-101 loss to the rival Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points but was limited to 6-of-16 shooting (.375), his worst...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Ranking LeBron James’ Best Birthday Performances of His Career

The Lakers are getting set to play the Atlanta Hawks on a very special day — the birthday of their superstar LeBron James. This is far from the first time LeBron has been able to suit in up on his birthday — in fact, Friday will be the ninth. So, I thought it would be fun to look back at his previous eight birthday performances, and rank them ahead of game No. 9 in Atlanta.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Patrick Beverly Opens Up About Difficult Journey to NBA

The best basketball players in the world play in the National Basketball Association. It is the cream of the crop, and no other league comes close. And even though they all play in the same league, it doesn’t mean their journey was all the same. Some were gifted from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been cleared to return from his adductor injury, but that clearance was met with an illness that has delayed his return. The Warriors have strung together three-straight wins with both Wiggins and Steph Curry sidelined, but they are certainly still ready for some reinforcements.
PORTLAND, OR
Wichita Eagle

Ran Out The Gym: Mavs Weaponize Transition in Win vs. Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks made light work of the Houston Rockets in their 129-114 win on Thursday. While the 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists that Luka Doncic provided were the foundation of their success, the team's 25-5 advantage in fast-break scoring was rare but welcomed. The Mavs average a...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Former Hoosier Victor Oladipo Breaks Internet With Vicious Dunk

Victor Oladipo has shown off great athleticism throughout his career, and the Miami Heat guard who played three years of college ball at Indiana, is starting to get healthy again after a few injury-riddled years. Oladipo threw down a monstrous dunk over Walker Kessler, and it looks like the spring...
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa vs. Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a little shorthanded Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. View the original article to see embedded media. Both Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa have been ruled out, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. VanVleet remains day-to-day with back spasms while Achiuwa nears a return likely on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wichita Eagle

Raptors Waive Justin Champagnie

Justin Champagnie's time with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. View the original article to see embedded media. The organization has waived the 6-foot-6 forward, the team announced Thursday. The decision comes just days before Champagnie's contract was set to become fully guaranteed this weekend. Champagnie was never...

