Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Evan Deckers, Long Snapper, Duke Blue Devils
Robert Griffin III runs off field during TCU-Michigan game after learning wife was in labor
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Griffin III was quite a runner during his college days at Baylor University and his seven-year NFL career. On Saturday night, he showcased his sprinting skills once again. Griffin, 32, working Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal for ESPN2, was on the field assisting with game...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs get it done, improve to 13-3 with win vs. Broncos: Here’s the story of the game
A see-saw battle broke out between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos during Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game featured four lead changes, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose this one. Mahomes passed for two touchdowns...
Wichita Eagle
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle
Talk Chiefs Broncos with KC Star crew after the game (about 5 p.m.) on SportsBeat Live
The Chiefs were looking to make it 15 straight wins over the Denver Broncos in an AFC West rivalry game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Join us for some postgame conversation at about 5 p.m. today. Send your questions and comments and plan to discuss the game with The Star’s beat writers and columnists.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Frank Ragnow Misses Second Consecutive Practice
The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility. Those not spotted at...
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wichita Eagle
Only One Choice at Quarterback
NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Week 17 as healthy as they’ve been during the 2022 regular season. First, the Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation to any player on the 53-player roster on Friday’s injury report. Second, the team didn’t elevate a player from the practice squad on Saturday to bolster depth for any position group.
Wichita Eagle
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Trending Toward Missing Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts logged another day of practice on Thursday in preparation for their matchup with the New York Giants this Sunday. However, they got no progress from a few players who missed Wednesday's session as well, leaving their status for game time in doubt. A pair of starters in...
Wichita Eagle
How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Michigan (The Bigger One)
SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU Sports, and that includes football. Supposedly. Anyhow, here is the relevant information regarding The Bigger One, The SemiFine-All, the Football Penant, The Highest Height Of Purgatory--The Fiesta Bowl, TCU vs. Michigan:. Kickoff - 3:00...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Encouraging Jared Goff to Throw It Deep More
On the surface, it appears the Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL in passing the football. Jared Goff has a group of wide receivers that is capable of getting open and securing deep balls, even on contested passes. With the addition of rookie wideout Jameson Williams,...
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Wichita Eagle
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Wichita Eagle
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office will have some interesting decisions to make. Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his...
