Orono, ME

Wichita Eagle

How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris

When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Frank Ragnow Misses Second Consecutive Practice

The Detroit Lions had a couple of players return to the practice field on Thursday, ahead of the team's Wee 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Wideout Josh Reynolds, guard Logan Stenberg, linebacker Josh Woods and safety Kerby Joseph returned to the team's Allen Park facility. Those not spotted at...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens

The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Only One Choice at Quarterback

NASHVILLE – In his Friday news conference, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the decision he faced in naming a starting a quarterback for the team’s season finale in Jacksonville. In reality, there should be nothing difficult about it. Josh Dobbs has to be the man.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Injury Roundup: Updates On Sam Hubbard, Hayden Hurst, and More

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a welcome change on Thursday with a relatively clean injury report ahead of Monday Night Football. One big surprise was Sam Hubbard (calf) logging a limited practice while Hayden Hurst (calf) practiced in full and sounds ready to return from his calf ailment. "100%...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Trending Toward Missing Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts logged another day of practice on Thursday in preparation for their matchup with the New York Giants this Sunday. However, they got no progress from a few players who missed Wednesday's session as well, leaving their status for game time in doubt. A pair of starters in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lions Encouraging Jared Goff to Throw It Deep More

On the surface, it appears the Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL in passing the football. Jared Goff has a group of wide receivers that is capable of getting open and securing deep balls, even on contested passes. With the addition of rookie wideout Jameson Williams,...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say

As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return

As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office will have some interesting decisions to make. Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his...
DETROIT, MI

