3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally
If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Week 17 as healthy as they’ve been during the 2022 regular season. First, the Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation to any player on the 53-player roster on Friday’s injury report. Second, the team didn’t elevate a player from the practice squad on Saturday to bolster depth for any position group.
Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination... The post Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Browns vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
With a playoff berth within the Washington Commanders’ grasp, Carson Wentz will make his first start in nine games on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns. Washington started the season 2-4 before Wentz went on the injured reserve with a fractured ring finger on...
Wichita Eagle
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 win vs. Denver Broncos
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result (and kept it close) in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 home win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. 24. The Broncos’ offense continued a trend of going way above offensive expectations when playing...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens
The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Pass Rush on Brink of Setting NFL and Franchise Records
PHILADELPHIA – The best defensive line in Eagles history is playing right before our very eyes. It seems inconceivable that this year’s group of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave – the three Eagles in double figures in sacks - could unseat the trio of Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown, but the numbers say that they will.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas betting line says about Sunday’s noon Chiefs-Broncos game in KC
The Broncos’ mess is kind of the Chiefs’ mess, and that’s meant to be complimentary to the latter. The Broncos are in the thick of one now, at least in part, because they had to do something to catch the Chiefs. Or die trying, right?. That something,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman suffers setback, won’t play vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday
Early-week optimism about Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman possibly being activated from the reserve/injury list in time for Sunday’s noon home game against Denver gave way to stark reality Friday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback on Wednesday and will not play against the Broncos at...
Wichita Eagle
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Darrius Bratton, Cornerback, Virginia Cavaliers
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos prediction: What NFL history tells us about openers with interim coach
One of the biggest questions with this matchup revolves around Denver ... or, more specifically, if the team will get a boost from a new leader. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week, naming Jerry Rosburg as interim coach. So does such a move usually help a team relative...
Wichita Eagle
4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return
As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office will have some interesting decisions to make. Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his...
Wichita Eagle
The untold stories of Patrick Mahomes’ first start, and what it means 5 years later
The first time Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass in practice, the only other person sure of what he’d just done was the man on the receiving end of it. And he could only be pretty sure. It came on a slant pattern, which might be the lone reason...
