Baltimore, MD

Action News Jax

Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination... The post Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Sign Away RB Tyler Badie from Ravens

The Denver Broncos welcomed a new member to their 53-man roster Thursday, signing rookie running back Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, the team announced. What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say

As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Pass Rush on Brink of Setting NFL and Franchise Records

PHILADELPHIA – The best defensive line in Eagles history is playing right before our very eyes. It seems inconceivable that this year’s group of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave – the three Eagles in double figures in sacks - could unseat the trio of Reggie White, Clyde Simmons, and Jerome Brown, but the numbers say that they will.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

4 Lions Free Agents Who Should Return

As the Lions attempt to move forward in their rebuild this upcoming offseason, general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office will have some interesting decisions to make. Along with continuing to build through both free agency and the NFL Draft, Holmes should look to bring back some of his...
DETROIT, MI

