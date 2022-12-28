Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Communities and How Do They Boost Adoption?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bedrocks of cryptocurrency are crypto communities. These communities exist on online messaging platforms and are made up of like-minded people invested in one cryptocurrency or another.
makeuseof.com
How Does Back Market Work, and Is It Legit?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you considering buying from Back Market, but aren't sure if it's safe? Buying refurbished items can be an excellent way to save money, and Back Market is one of the best places that offer affordable refurbished items. While substantial discounts on the marketplace may be appealing, is shopping there really worth it?
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the System32 Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. System32 is one of the most important folders in the Windows operating system. It contains critical system files and settings that keep your computer running smoothly. It is usually not necessary to access this folder, but if you do need to, there are several ways you can do so.
makeuseof.com
Kaspersky vs. Bitdefender: Which Internet Security Suite Will Keep You Safe Online?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for antivirus software to use on your devices to provide all-round security, it's likely that you'll stumble upon Bitdefender and Kaspersky. Both are top antivirus suites that have been on the market for years, and have built good reputations with users.
makeuseof.com
How to Stop Spotify From Starting Automatically on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you install the Spotify app on your Windows computer, it will automatically set itself as a startup app. It does this by default. However, if you don't want to see Spotify every time you turn on your computer, you can easily stop that from happening.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix OneDrive’s "The Tag Present in the Reparse Point Buffer Is Invalid" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you encountered the "the tag present in the reparse point buffer is invalid" error when altering a folder or deleting it on your Windows device? You may have encountered this error when accessing a folder via Command Prompt or File Explorer, mainly for files and folders synced to OneDrive. How does this error occur? OneDrive is the source of the error.
makeuseof.com
How to Install GNU Octave on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. GNU Octave is an open-source, powerful programming language used to solve linear and non-linear mathematical problems and perform scientific computations. It's available to download for free and you can install it on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Vim to Encrypt Text Files on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most of us keep important notes, login credentials, and other sensitive information in text files. However, it is unsafe to keep this information in plain text. One of the ways to protect sensitive information is to use encryption.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Something Happened, And Your PIN Isn't Available" on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Free Up Storage Space in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As a Windows 11 user, you have plenty of options to free up disk space on your system. Unnecessary apps, temporary Windows Update files, and media can occupy a huge chunk of your hard drive. Limited storage space prevents you from downloading the necessary software and slows down your PC.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Color Management Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Color management on Windows is a process that helps you make sure the colors displayed on your screen are accurate and detailed. It involves calibrating your monitor and creating profiles according to the hardware and software that you have. The result of this calibration will give you close to natural colors on your screen.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Z Shell (Zsh) and Oh My Zsh on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Z shell is an efficient, powerful, and interactive Unix shell. It's easy to install, configure, use, and learn on any Linux platform including Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, and more.
makeuseof.com
4 Easy Ways to Create a New Folder in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Even if you already know how to create a folder in Windows, knowing how to do it quickly and efficiently can help you be more productive and efficient when working with your computer.
makeuseof.com
What Is Point-of-Sale (POS) Malware and How Can You Protect Your Business From It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're a business owner using a POS system to receive payments, you should be aware of point-of-sale malware and its dangers. It is a lesser-known malware that is on the rise, and if your system isn't protected, you could be at risk.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Successful Personal Brand on LinkedIn
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. People join LinkedIn for various reasons. They may be scouting for jobs, connecting with people, or reaching out to prospects. Whatever it is, building a personal brand on LinkedIn is key to succeeding on the platform. You need to be active by fully participating in activities, sharing information about what you do, and gaining visibility.
makeuseof.com
How to Refresh the Group Policy Settings on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Group Policy settings on Windows allow users to configure important system settings. Making changes to the Group Policy settings, however, will not take effect until those settings are refreshed.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0xCA00A009
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Update Service is a built-in application responsible for managing the installation of Windows updates. Microsoft uses this service to release Windows updates and security patches. However, in some cases, Windows Updates may not work as they should and instead return an error message with a code, and one such error code is 0xCA00A009.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Stop Automatic Office Updates on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. By default, all your Office apps are set to update themselves automatically in the background. Although this approach keeps your Office apps updated with the latest features and improvements, these updates can sometimes overwhelm you or worse, cause new problems.
Comments / 0