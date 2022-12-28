Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor signs executive order to fill Danny Rampey's House seat
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after the arrest of newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to have his seat filled. Rampey was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Barrow County deputies. He was charged with unauthorized distribution or possession...
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia agency leadership changes for new year
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces various agency and state office leadership changes that will take effect in the coming year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective December 30, to become Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on January 31, 2023. In addition to her current duties as Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director, Jannine Miller will become Executive Director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective January 16. Governor Kemp will also recommend her to serve as Executive Director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Current Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons and Paroles, following the retirement of Brian Owens, effective January 1. Current Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become GDC Commissioner, also effective January 1. DJJ Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as Interim Commissioner.
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
wuga.org
Georgia’s new laws starting on Jan. 1
With the start of 2023, several new Georgia laws will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here’s an explanation of what to expect. While most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, the General Assembly delayed some laws, or parts of laws, until Jan 1. The General Assembly usually delays laws dealing with taxes collected on a yearly basis.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals with experience in agriculture or construction who are interested in building their own business, using Christian business principles. Send background information to jonathan.miller2@outlook .com.
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Bethany Ballard prepares to take House 147 seat in the new year
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Bethany Ballard is the latest Houston County native to be elected as a public official. Next month, she'll take the Georgia house district 147 seat. Between beginning her campaign in May and being elected in November, Bethany Ballard says she's learned a lot along the way.
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
Georgia Department of Public Health receives over $2.4 million to support injury prevention efforts
ATLANTA — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety granted the Georgia Department of Health with more than $2 million in grant money to help provide technical assistance and resources to agencies statewide. The grant will also help develop community support for motor vehicle safety programs, data linkages and...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wfxg.com
New laws for Georgia in effect on January 1st
GEORGIA, (WFXG) - As the new year rolls in they'll b new things happening in the state of Georgia. A new year is around the corner which means new laws will be in effect starting New Year's Day. The Inform Consumers Act will be enforced on January 1st as well as The Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act better known as the LESS Act.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
WJCL
Kemp, McMaster request end to COVID-19 health emergency declaration
Ga. — Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp are joining 23 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration. In a letter sent to the president, they're urging him to allow the federal public health emergency to expire this April. The emergency...
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
mississippifreepress.org
Run-off Election in Georgia Sent A Clear Message: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act Must Be Passed
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
Georgia veterans can now receive help paying for mental health treatments
ATLANTA — Georgia veterans can now get assistance with paying for mental health treatment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the “Remove Copays Act” into law. Veterans will no longer have to pay out-of-pocket for their first three outpatient...
