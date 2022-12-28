Read full article on original website
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
There are still hidden secrets in Tunic, The game is available in GamePass
In March of this year, Tunic was released on all the online games currently. The game became available right after release, as did the game, which the Game Pass subscribers. The game is called one of the main games of 2022. The game has been in many TOPs this year and has great reviews.
Cult of the Lamb: First major content update for the Steam hit
Jusuf Hatic First on the Steam hit Cult of the Lamb there are a few steps forward in an upcoming content update that will be distributed to the community in a free way. The new content should focus on combat mechanics. The developing studio Massive Monsters was named after a...
Stardew Valley fans can respond with thanks to update the delay news
Previously Eric ConcernedApe Baroncreator Stardew Valley informed that an update 1.5 for the mobile version will take a little longer than he expected. The developer apologized to fans for the fact that they did not meet the promised goal by the end of the year. The update could be released today, but for a qualitative result, an additional week needed. Stardew Valley players reacted to the news of the delay by posting huge Reddit threads. Not with angry messages, but thanks to Baron for the hard work. And among those who joined, fans shared their own stories about the impact that Stardew Valley has on their lives.
Film Review of 2022 a year of quiet success
Elden Ring one of 2022’s biggest success stories (pic: Bandai Namco) is. 2022 is almost over, but what do you do of the year that Microsoft and Sony have remained silent and the games are not even better than ever?. Were now in the three year olds’ time and...
Go to Nintendo Switch? A tweet from THQ Nordic suggests it
The Serie Gothic could go on Nintendo Switch. At least that’s what the official Twitter profile of the Nordic RPG saga of THQ suggests. Those pictures, in question, created the classic post with year-end greetings, but were replaced with an image that adorned a Nintendo Switch and was apparently immortalised in one of the games in the series. It is presumably Gothic 2. The message also wishes the fans that the next few years are full of surprises, so this would suggest one of these will be the landing of one or more chapters of the saga on the Nintendo console.
Nintendo Switch, Blizzard the business news of the week
The paper appeared on 01/01/2023 at 19:15. Sales figures, studio purchases, financial statements, developer transfer window, investment if these topics interest you, then you’ve found your right place. We have the best of the week for you. Summary. Nintendo would have considered releasing a Pro Switch, before canceling itNintendo...
16GB of RAM is never too cheap
New Year’s New Life? Yes, I do expect to be surprised at DDR5 RAM prices. The rise in demand for technology has ruined all the long-awaited advances in the technological revolution, even though most of the investments in order to provide the greatest contribution in pandemic times are not effective.
An insider called the approximate timing of the release of Senuas Saga: Hellblade 2
The critically acclaimed sequel to Hellblade was unveiled at The Game Awards 2019 with a trailer and re-released at The Game Awards 2021 with an amazing gameplay trailer that takes full advantage of the new unreal Engine 5. What is there to say, I don’t know whether the release date will come soon in early 2023, but its going to be announced next time soon.
You can take Iris Fall for free on Xbox with Gold already from games with good quality
The Games with Gold free calendar for January 2023 has been announced a few days ago. This list already has the first game. If you have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can get it back right away. It is now available for free today...
Forget the Nintendo Switch Pro. Click the switch 2
In some recent years, we have been hearing about a supposed console Switch Proin a mid-cycle refresh for Nintendo, in a way very similar to what Sony and Microsoft have done with their consoles. With a better performance, better resolution and a much bigger battery, the mountain that promised something,...
What the Xbox X slim could look like showed the concept
It has been reported that in 2023 Sony will introduce the updated version of the Playstation 5. At the same time, the well-known gaming Insider Tom Henderson says with almost complete certainty that this will really happen, naming almost exactly the date of release. As with the updated Xbox Series...
With the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, this is the cheap version of the Buds
Daily Deal Connected watch promo: The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro is at a fraction of the price of the Buds 2!. This promotional pack lets you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and the Buds 2 at a cheap price. It’s also perfect for your android smartphone. You can...
LEGO January 2023 Shopping Guide
2023 is just two hours away. There are over 100 new LEGO sets available on the LEGO Shop. Here’s a quick guide on what you can expect in stores and on the web. First off, let’s check the promotional items that you can get with your purchase. The Lego Blacktron Cannon Cruiser (40580) is sold with 190 $/190 $/70. This promo is running from January 1st, then two-thirty.
