WATCH: Partially Frozen Niagara Falls Creates Stunning ‘Snowscape’ After Blizzard
In this viral video, Niagara Falls created a stunning “snowscape” after the blizzard in western New York. This footage was captured on December 27th, and NowThisNews shared a video on Twitter. The thirty-second clip features drone footage of the falls with a ‘winter wonderland’ effect. In the clip,...
Actor Tyler Sanders’ Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner
Tyler Sanders, the 18-year-old star of Amazon’s Just Add Magic: Mystery City who was found dead in June at his Los Angeles home, died from the effects of fentanyl, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. The coroner said his death was accidental. The coroner’s report did not find any other causes of death and no other significant conditions during its investigation. It has labeled Sanders’ case closed. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders had guest-starring roles on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie and was also in several short films. He played Young Jake Otto in an episode...
Disney World Ride to Undergo Lengthy Refurbishment, Closure in 2023
Those visiting Walt Disney World Resort in 2023 may not get a chance to ride the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster as it undergoes some serious maintenance. According to a report by All Ears, the attraction will be closed starting on Feb. 20, 2023, and is scheduled to continue until "summer 2023." The reason listed for the closure is "heavy refurbishment."
Disney sues Florida online retailer selling knock-off Mickey ears
Disney Enterprises, Inc., is suing a Florida-based online retailer accused of selling knock-off Mickey Mouse ears and other products featuring trademarked Disney properties.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
Reaction: My Family Tries United Polaris (Business Class)
Dave Perillo Reveals Space Mountain Artwork for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Dave Perillo has shared another new piece of artwork that will be available at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. He previously posted about his new Gran Fiesta Tour poster. This week, he posted on Instagram the first look at his retro Space Mountain poster titled “A Race...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 178
The wallop of winter weather since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 had wreaked havoc and caused so much chaos on travel in general in much of the United States and Canada — to the point where greater than 15,000 flights had been canceled and thousands more flights delayed — that it led to the issuance of a rare travel advisory from Allegiant Air.
Meet the First Black Woman Executive Creative Producer of Walt Disney Imagineering Behind Tiana’s Bayou
With her latest project, Walt Disney’s Charita Carter leans into her passion every day to reimagine an iconic Black story for future generations to enjoy. According to Forbes, this creative boss is celebrating her 26th year at Walt Disney – now as the first African American woman to hold the crown of executive creative producer of Walt Disney Imagineering.
Disney Celebrating 100 Years of Wonder In a Unique Way
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary next year and has a unique celebration planned for this New Year’s Day. The Mouse House is celebrating its 100th year next year, and it’s pulling out all the stops. From new shows and spectaculars to all-new decor and decorations across the Parks to new outfits for Mickey and Minnie for this celebration in particular.
Hotel Indigo Nashville Review: Great Lobby Bar but dated rooms
Buffalo Bills Flight Home From Chicago Anything But Smooth
The Buffalo Bills came under fire this week from fans and people in Western New York after a video of players violating the travel ban to drive home from the stadium parking lot on Christmas Day. That day was a rough day for the players and some people might not...
Canadian Band Raffy Returning to Walt Disney World for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
The Canadian quartet Raffy is returning to Walt Disney World for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023. Raffy will be performing on the Mill Stage at the Canada Pavilion from January 14 through February 20, 2023. Raffy first appeared at EPCOT back in 2017 for the EPCOT International...
Tips For Navigating Disney's Epcot Center
Tips For Planning a Trip to Disney's Epcot Center. There are many ways to plan your trip to Disney's Epcot Center. But there are some tips you should know to have the best possible experience. For example, do not forget to check out the extra magic hours. During these hours, the park is open until late at night, so you can spend the day enjoying the attractions without having to worry about having to rush to make it back to your hotel before the lights come on. Also, consider dining options and whether you want to take your stroller to get around.
Our Favorite Photos of 2022 Are a Feast for the Eyes and the Imagination
Most of our stories at Atlas Obscura have a strong sense of place, and more than that we really love stories that build worlds for readers to immerse themselves in. To do that, we often rely on our global network of photographers to access these places and communities, and offer their special visions of these wonders. From getting up close and personal with birds of prey to bringing rocks to life, our photographers lean into unusual compositions, textures, and details.
Antiques Roadshow premieres Jan. 2 with episode filmed at Filoli
A 1976 manual for the Apple-II computer, a 1928 English sterling silver horse, a 1907 Pairpoint puffy owl lamp and more will all be featured on the season 27 premiere of Antiques Roadshow on PBS on Jan. 2, filmed at Woodside’s Filoli estate. The hourlong episode was filmed at...
Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown
Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW DANCING INTO THE FOX - JAN 27-29
Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you’ve never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.
