Tips For Planning a Trip to Disney's Epcot Center. There are many ways to plan your trip to Disney's Epcot Center. But there are some tips you should know to have the best possible experience. For example, do not forget to check out the extra magic hours. During these hours, the park is open until late at night, so you can spend the day enjoying the attractions without having to worry about having to rush to make it back to your hotel before the lights come on. Also, consider dining options and whether you want to take your stroller to get around.

22 HOURS AGO