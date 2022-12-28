Read full article on original website
The Best Box-Office Flops of 2022
It was a great year for movies — but it wasn’t necessarily a great year for movie theaters. There were some bright spots amidst the summer movie season, but there were also very lean periods where the major studios’ output slowed to a trickle, and the films that did get released failed to connect with audiences. While things were greatly improved from 2020 and 2021, if you compared 2022’s yearly box-office total ($7.1 billion as of this writing) compared to any pre-pandemic year — like 2019 and its $11.3 billion — it’s clear that theaters’ financial recovery still has a long way to go.
How the Fantastic Four Connects to the MCU’s Kang
Although Kang the Conqueror is mostly known as an Avengers villain — and he’s getting an Avengers movie named after him (2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — he actually has a very strong connection to the Fantastic Four. The character’s very first appearance actually came. in Fantastic Four #19 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, where the FF met “Rama-Tut,” who it was later revealed was a variant of the time-traveling mega-villain known as Kang.
Deadpool and Wolverine ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
By the time it arrives in theaters, it will have been six years between Deadpool 2 and Deadpool 3. The delay is almost entirely the studio’s fault; Deadpool 2’s distributor, 20th Century Fox, was acquired by Disney shortly after the release of Deadpool 2. And while Disney wanted Fox in part to regain the film rights to the X-Men franchise, they’ve yet to release a single movie or TV show focused on any mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At least as scheduled right now, Deadpool 3 — which is still almost two years away — will be the first X-film from Marvel.
Judge Rules Studios Can Be Sued For False Advertising With Deceptive Trailers
The trailer for Danny Boyle’s Yesterday — a film where a musician wakes up in a world where no one remembers the Beatles — featured an appearance from actress Ana de Armas. The musician, played by Himesh Patel, serenades her with a Beatles song (that everyone thinks he wrote) during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming
It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
The Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022
Along with their weekly list of the most watched shows of the moment, Netflix also took these final days of 2022 to announce the TV series that were most watched on the streaming service over the entirety of the year. As you might have guessed given all the internal Netflix records they both broke over the course of 2022, the top shows of the year were Stranger Things Season 4 and Wednesday Season 1.
‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Reunites in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Featurette
When That ’90s Show debuts on Netflix next month, it will be 16 years since That ’70s Show ended its first run on Fox. (There was a That ’80s Show in between, but we don’t talk about that.) When the series returns, it will mostly focus on a new cast of teenagers living in Wisconsin in the 1990s — but many of the franchise’s original stars will appear in guest roles, and Eric Forman’s parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith), are full-time characters as well.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
