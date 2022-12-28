Read full article on original website
NWS reports EF-1 tornado in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana has reported an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in Tyler County Thursday afternoon. A NWS representative said the tornado touched down for one minute just after 4 p.m. and lifted off the ground. The path length was just over .5 mile and the width was 75 yards.
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
Lufkin zoo taking leftover Christmas trees for its animals
LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is taking leftover Christmas trees to use for the animal habitats. In a Facebook post, the zoo said that people can stop by the administration or admissions offices during regular operating hours. People can also call ahead and someone will advise where the tree can be dropped off.
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
Sabine County murderer recaptured; Victims friends speak out
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer was finally arrested after being on the run for a year. Matthew Edgar was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home and is now sitting in Sabine County Jail. Edgar has been convicted of killing his...
San Augustine ISD superintendent announces student's passing
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — A high school student from San Augustine ISD died tragically today. According to San Augustine ISD superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman, high school sophomore Kymron Davis passed away. "We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they...
PHOTOS: Frozen sights in East Texas amid arctic blast
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures across East Texas, there are several frozen sights throughout the area. The Panola Watchman took several photos of the currently icy Panola Pony Fountain on the Panola College campus Friday. If you've seen any ice formations or cold weather sights, send them...
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
FM 1271 in Angelina County reopens after wreck causes power lines
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — FM 1271 from Mt. Carmel Road to Live Oak Road has reopened in Angelina County after a wreck early Wednesday morning led to downed power lines and poles.
