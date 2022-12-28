ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

NWS reports EF-1 tornado in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana has reported an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in Tyler County Thursday afternoon. A NWS representative said the tornado touched down for one minute just after 4 p.m. and lifted off the ground. The path length was just over .5 mile and the width was 75 yards.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Lufkin zoo taking leftover Christmas trees for its animals

LUFKIN, Texas — The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin is taking leftover Christmas trees to use for the animal habitats. In a Facebook post, the zoo said that people can stop by the administration or admissions offices during regular operating hours. People can also call ahead and someone will advise where the tree can be dropped off.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

San Augustine ISD superintendent announces student's passing

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — A high school student from San Augustine ISD died tragically today. According to San Augustine ISD superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman, high school sophomore Kymron Davis passed away. "We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
CBS19

PHOTOS: Frozen sights in East Texas amid arctic blast

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — With freezing temperatures across East Texas, there are several frozen sights throughout the area. The Panola Watchman took several photos of the currently icy Panola Pony Fountain on the Panola College campus Friday. If you've seen any ice formations or cold weather sights, send them...
CARTHAGE, TX
CBS19

2 injured after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy