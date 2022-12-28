Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Newcastle vs Leeds LIVE: Latest updates, score, team news for Premier League match
NEWCASTLE take on Leeds in their next Premier League clash - and Eddie Howe's men will be licking their lips. The Magpies are in red hot form as they sit third in the league with 33 points behind Arsenal and Man City. Leeds, however, are 15th and winless in their...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League
Manchester United face Wolves on Saturday. Here is the predicted lineup.
chatsports.com
Jorge Mendes 'had no involvement in Cristiano Ronaldo's £175m-per-year Al-Nassr switch' amid reports the forward's relationship with his long-term agent is in tatters... with his personal manager Ricky Regufe brokering the deal instead
Jorge Mendes 'was not involved' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr amid reports the pair's relationship has broken down. The 37-year-old Portugal star has signed a £175million-a-year deal to play in the Middle East having left Manchester United last month following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
BBC
New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
NBC Sports
Premier League odds, picks: Week 18 of the 2022-23 season
Match congestion can give the best teams headaches, but the Festive Fixtures make life just as difficult — if not moreso — for the rest of the Premier League. Would Leicester City like it chances of beating Liverpool at Anfield on any week? Maybe not, but it’s especially difficult when the Reds have so much more depth and the Foxes’ legs are being just as tested by the schedule.
Yardbarker
Newcastle joins Juventus in chasing coveted Serie A forward
Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad. They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season. However, the...
BBC
Mikel Arteta plays down Arsenal's title hopes despite seven-point lead at New Year
Arsenal have played down their chances of winning the Premier League, despite finishing 2022 seven points ahead at the top of the table. The Gunners extended their lead over Manchester City with a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve. But Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side have...
Late Fulham winner leaves Southampton boss Nathan Jones ‘absolutely devastated’
Nathan Jones was left “devastated” by the last-gasp Fulham goal which condemned Southampton to a 2-1 defeat.Saints will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after Joao Palhinha struck two minutes from time.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new boss Nathan Jones after scoring with a trademark free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal, after he deflected in Andreas Pereira’s shot.But Palhinha’s far-post header from a corner left Southampton rock bottom going into the new year.“To have that level of performance and to come out with nothing is very frustrating,” said Jones.“We showed at...
Martin Odegaard warns title rivals there is plenty more to come from Arsenal
Martin Odegaard has warned Arsenal’s title rivals there is plenty more to come from the Premier League leaders in 2023.The Gunners start the new year seven points clear at the summit after capitalising on slip-ups from Manchester City and Newcastle with a thrilling 4-2 New Year’s Eve success at Brighton.Influential Gunners captain Odegaard orchestrated victory on the south coast, claiming the visitors’ second goal before providing a sublime assist for the fourth, scored by Gabriel Martinelli.Despite 14 wins from 16 top-flight games this term, the playmaker feels Arsenal have significant room for development as they bid to become champions...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
BBC
Fulham 2-1 Southampton: Marco Silva applauds 'special 2022'
Marco Silva admits they were not at their best against Southampton but says they still deserved their 2-1 win. MATCH REPORT: Fulham inflict defeat on rock-bottom Southampton. Watch highlights of all of New Year's Eve games at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available...
Yardbarker
Chelsea to offer part-exchange deal to secure new signing with a deal close to completion
Chelsea could offer a part-exchange deal to secure the signing of Benoit Badashile. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were close to completing the signing of Monaco defender Badiashile. The young defender had enjoyed an impressive season for Monaco and is yet to reach...
game-news24.com
Mircea LUCHESCU: I looked at Pele like a foreigner
When the chubby were in the middle of the 1970 World Cup, he met the legendary Brazilian on the evening of the ice, with the Romanian National Team going to lose twice by the Sextao on the group stage. One can find one from Pele in Romania. I have her...
BBC
QPR apologises over offensive message about Luton Town fan
A football club has apologised after an offensive message about a rival fan appeared on its stadium's main screen. Brian Rourke, 53, a Luton Town fan, was found with a serious head injury following his team's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in November 2021. At Thursday's game between the two...
BBC
Fulham 2-1 Southampton - Nathan Jones admits Saints 'have to be better'
Southampton manager Nathan Jones admits his side "have to be better" after a fifth straight league defeat at Fulham. MATCH REPORT: Fulham inflict defeat on rock-bottom Southampton. Watch highlights of all of New Year's Eve games at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available...
Chelsea transfer blow as Man City ‘prepare to offer Rafael Leao staggering £200k-a-week deal to prise him from AC Milan’
CHELSEA have suffered a fresh transfer blow in their pursuit of Rafael Leao after reports suggested Manchester City are prepared to offer him a contract worth £200,000 per week. Leao, 23, has been one of most sought-after stars in Europe for the last few transfer windows. And now, teams...
