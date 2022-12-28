Nathan Jones was left “devastated” by the last-gasp Fulham goal which condemned Southampton to a 2-1 defeat.Saints will begin 2023 at the foot of the Premier League after Joao Palhinha struck two minutes from time.James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new boss Nathan Jones after scoring with a trademark free-kick to cancel out his own own-goal, after he deflected in Andreas Pereira’s shot.But Palhinha’s far-post header from a corner left Southampton rock bottom going into the new year.“To have that level of performance and to come out with nothing is very frustrating,” said Jones.“We showed at...

1 DAY AGO