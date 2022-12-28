ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY — Pallbearers have carried Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's cypress coffin out of St. Peter's Basilica and rested it before the altar in the piazza outside as red-robed cardinals looked on. Bells tolled and the crowd applauded as Benedict's coffin was carried out ahead of the rare requiem...
Hong Kong to start reopening border with China on Jan. 8

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city's leader said Thursday. The city's land and sea border checkpoints with...

