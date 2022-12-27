Game 15: South Dakota State (6-8) vs. St. Thomas (11-5) BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State is slated to host a New Year's Eve matchup on Saturday as St. Thomas visits Frost Arena with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. The contest will be the third between the two sides since the Tommies joined The Summit League.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO