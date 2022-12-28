ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Lawmakers to Debate Social Media Safety

By Read Shepherd
 4 days ago

State lawmakers are once again poised to take up a bill that, if passed, would require Florida's public schools to teach social media safety.

State Sen. Danny Burgess (R-Zephyrhills) is sponsoring the measure for the second straight year. "It's about protecting kids," Burgess said. "It's about helping them realize that things they do today may live long after they posted it."

Although both Republicans and Democrats were on board last year, the bill stalled in committee.

This new measure also looks to define social media in state law for the first time.

