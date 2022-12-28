ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 4

Related
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected

A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

2023 Spotlight: Palm Beach County remains the place to be

December 2022 — Palm Beach County has earned the nickname of “Wall Street of the South,” and despite challenges in infrastructure and housing, the region is slated for continued growth. In 2022, Palm Beach experienced explosive growth in unique ways with its economic diversity, a strengthening business...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown

Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Preserve farmland in Palm Beach County

"If we squander the ecological capital of the soil, the capital on paper won't much matter." - Wes Jackson, president emeritus of the Land Institute. I am baffled. Twice since I have lived in Palm Beach County, a 40-year resident, I have voted to preserve the Agricultural Reserve. I believe one was an actual amendment to the county referendum. Both of these votes won significant percentages of the population’s approval; well over the amount needed to put into law.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridabulldog.org

Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility

As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida

Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope

Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Countdown underway to Sandi Tree Grand Finale

The countdown is on for New Year's Eve, but there is a very different countdown underway in West Palm Beach. It's the last chance to glimpse this year's Sandi tree. The 700-ton icon has been a holiday fixture on the waterfront for weeks, and reviews of the display are in.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Final FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in south Florida closes

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The final in-person location to apply forFederal Emergency Management Agency assistance in south Florida following hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed its doors Thursday afternoon. The Delray Beach location at the Hagen Ranch Road Library was originally closed for Christmas until Dec. 27th. It reopened Dec....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy