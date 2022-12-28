Read full article on original website
Related
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
Plan to build 1,000 luxury homes in West Boca in doubt after new commissioners elected
A controversial plan that would allow GL Homes to build 1,000 upscale homes in Palm Beach County’s Agricultural Reserve is now in doubt after two of the commissioners who supported the project are no longer on the board following November’s election. And their two replacements have both said publicly they don’t support the proposal. The much-debated issue centers around GL Homes trading 1,600 ...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
2023 Spotlight: Palm Beach County remains the place to be
December 2022 — Palm Beach County has earned the nickname of “Wall Street of the South,” and despite challenges in infrastructure and housing, the region is slated for continued growth. In 2022, Palm Beach experienced explosive growth in unique ways with its economic diversity, a strengthening business...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seaside historic properties to be moved for improvement downtown
Two century-old homes will be uprooted from downtown West Palm Beach to make way for more urban development from prolific builder Related Cos. The homes, both on Evernia Street at the north end of The Square, formerly City Place, date to the early 1900s and include the former compound of the late West Palm Beach mayor Joel Daves.
cw34.com
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
Preserve farmland in Palm Beach County
"If we squander the ecological capital of the soil, the capital on paper won't much matter." - Wes Jackson, president emeritus of the Land Institute. I am baffled. Twice since I have lived in Palm Beach County, a 40-year resident, I have voted to preserve the Agricultural Reserve. I believe one was an actual amendment to the county referendum. Both of these votes won significant percentages of the population’s approval; well over the amount needed to put into law.
Palm Beach County's first 'diverging diamond' interchange is almost here. How will it work?
BOCA RATON — Those who’ve driven on Interstate 95 in South Florida know the congestion that plagues its Glades Road exit. Transportation officials hope they won’t for much longer. A project to alleviate traffic there is on its way. It will reconfigure the roadways and ramps at...
floridabulldog.org
Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility
As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
wqcs.org
Martin County 'Guardians' and the Cost of Rent in Florida
Fort Pierce - Friday December 30, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, The Guardians of Martin County, an organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the rural character of Martin County. We hear from the Peter Conze, the President of the Board of Directors who’ll...
World of Beer is Headed Back to Palm Beach County
The brand will return to South Florida with a new, company-run location
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
Fake teen doctor sentenced in separate fraud in Palm Beach County
Malachi Love-Robinson, who was convicted of posing as a fake doctor as a teen in West Palm Beach and was known as "Dr. Love," has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in fraud of his employer.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
WPBF News 25
Countdown underway to Sandi Tree Grand Finale
The countdown is on for New Year's Eve, but there is a very different countdown underway in West Palm Beach. It's the last chance to glimpse this year's Sandi tree. The 700-ton icon has been a holiday fixture on the waterfront for weeks, and reviews of the display are in.
Police In Palm Beach, Broward Counties Prepare For DUI Enforcement Tonight
Operations Planned Across South Florida For New Year’s Eve, Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If your New Year’s resolution is to become better acquainted with the South Florida legal system, just ignore this warning. But if you want to stay out of jail, […]
WPBF News 25
Final FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in south Florida closes
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The final in-person location to apply forFederal Emergency Management Agency assistance in south Florida following hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed its doors Thursday afternoon. The Delray Beach location at the Hagen Ranch Road Library was originally closed for Christmas until Dec. 27th. It reopened Dec....
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
WPBF News 25
'You’re going to be held accountable': West Palm Beach Police remind that celebratory gunfire is illegal
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department says it will increase its presence throughout the city on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Officials want to remind the public that celebratory gunfire is dangerous and illegal. "We also utilize a ShotSpotter detection system, it’s...
Children ring in new year at Town Center at Boca Raton
The new year is nearly upon us. But in some families, not everyone is able to stay up until midnight to ring in 2023.
WPBF News 25
From omicron to Hurricane Ian: An in-depth look at South Florida's 2022
January of 2022 started with a surge of COVID-19 cases — and the new omicron variant sent case numbers skyrocketing as students returned to classes. Previous Coverage: Up to 80% of FL will have caught COVID-19 by end of omicron wave, UF report says. And as people fled cold...
Comments / 4