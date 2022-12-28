ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Deputy-Involved Shooting in Pasco County

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

UPDATE

Suspect now identified as 34-year-old Joseph Midkiff. Sheriff's Office says he has a "significant" arrest history, including violence, in Pasco County.

---

A Pasco County deputy shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on him in the New Port Richey area early this morning.

The sheriff's office says deputies were chasing a suspected car thief on foot when he turned and fired at them.

The deputy's bullet injured the suspect, but he's expected to recover, and face several charges. No deputies hurt. FDLE is now investigating the shooting.

Ho Ho Ho
4d ago

Excellent job Pasco Sheriff. Another criminal off the street. Hopefully the criminal learns something.

