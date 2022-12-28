Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 30, 2022: Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie, Professor of Law, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dr. Megan Aileen Fairlie passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised on Staten Island, Dr. Fairlie graduated from Notre Dame Academy and the State University at Albany. She received her J. D. at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and both her LLM in International Peace Support Operations and Ph.D. in Human Rights Law from the National University of Ireland, Galway. At the time of her passing, Dr. Fairlie was a tenured Professor of Law at Florida International University. She lectured at the Irish Centre for Human Rights, the Amsterdam Centre for International Law, and the Hague. Although independent, Dr. Fairlie would call her mom everyday. She enjoyed swimming, having learned at Hillside swim club, and telling stories filled with accents and colloquialisms from the many places she lived. Dr. Fairlie did not go gently into the good night, she fought the disease to the very end. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Coming soon in 2023: New Staten Island restaurants due to open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There’s no shortage of restaurants on Staten Island. Rolling into the New Year, Staten Island’s estimated 500,000 residents have 1,035 licensed eateries from which to choose. And a few more are on their way. Also, at the moment, according to the State Liquor...
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
Starting next weekend, Staten Islanders will pay more to drive to New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Only another week until driving to and from New Jersey gets more expensive for Staten Islanders. Starting Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will increase the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Staten Islanders celebrate Kwanzaa at Fellowship Baptist Church
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sixth day of Kwanzaa saw a celebration of creativity at Fellowship Baptist Church in Mariners Harbor. From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, community members gathered to continue the weeklong festivities of the cultural holiday. Kwanzaa was originally created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a...
Happy New Year to everyone! Adoptable pets here for the taking: Dec. 31- Jan. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do dog noses have that humans don’t? They have up to 300 million olfactory receptors in their noses, compared to about six million humans. And the part of a dog’s brain devoted to analyzing smells is about 40 times greater than ours. Dogs also have neophilia, which means they are attracted to new and exciting odors.
It’s time to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries! | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Inside Out is taking a short break, but will return right after the New Year. Here are celebrations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. Happy New Year’s Day birthday Sunday to Sheila Schneider, Larry Liedy, Michael D’Antuono, who was the first baby born on Staten Island in 1975, Robert Ryan, John Seton, Sean Nola, Fred Black, Jillian Rose Pastore, Barbara Rothschild, Kelly Lang Parsons, Cameron Shaikh and Richard Hoffman.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
Councilwoman, local leaders announce efforts to help families in aftermath of fatal Stapleton fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of a fire that tore through a Stapleton home two days before Christmas and killed at least three children, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks and members of the community have banded together to help the families affected by the tragedy. Hanks (D–North Shore), along...
Community rallies around family suffering heartbreak following death of 3 children in Staten Island fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The concrete steps leading up to 1048 Van Duzer St. in Stapleton have been turned into a makeshift memorial in honor of the children injured and killed in a fire that tore through the home two days before Christmas. Two siblings -- 6-year-old Sirah Miles...
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
2022 look back at 5 of the most bizarre crimes on Staten Island this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An NYPD detective shot in the leg during a raid, two dozen huskies rescued from a home in Tompkinsville, and a random burglary at a home near the Tottenville train stop -- are just some of the more unusal incidents that took place in 2022. Here’s...
NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
Death of Staten Island boy, 2, deemed homicide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The May death of a Staten Island toddler has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, of Stapleton, was found unconscious by police at 29 Deirdre Court on May 20. EMS transported Taylor-Santiago to Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze, where he was pronounced dead, police previously stated.
Fire at Richmond Hotel in St. George causes large emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire at the Richmond Hotel in St. George on New Year’s Eve morning. The fire was called in at 10:05 a.m. and was placed under control with no injuries, according to the FDNY. A firefighter on the scene previously...
Road running: Annual SIAC Sober-Up Run at Clove Lakes rings in the New Year
As it has done for the past four decades, the annual Staten Island Athletic Club Sober-Up Run rang in the New Year Sunday as more than 70 runners showed up to compete in the mild conditions at Clove Lakes Park. The annual run, which is free and the officials supply...
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
