Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons

Second-year Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 11, has been the subject of trade talks? The "infatuated'' Cowboys need to make a phone call.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room.

But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ...

Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury in Week 11, has been the subject of trade talks?

Yes, that Kyle Pitts - the one Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a "sugarplum'' level of fondness for before the 2021 NFL Draft that eventually netted Dallas "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons.

This note comes from uStadium , which is also reporting that the Falcons have no plans to trade Pitts.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves here.

First, let's understand that moving on from Pitts after two underwhelming seasons would almost by hypocritical on the part of the Falcons, as after all, it is the Falcons who haven't figured out how to use him. This year? Pitts recorded just 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns after being taken with the No. 4 overall pick in 2021.

And in fairness, the Falcons have had QB issues in his two seasons, with a fading Matt Ryan a year ago and this season a shuffle to rookie Desmond Ridder from journeyman Marcus Mariota .

But if the Falcons are answering the phone? Literally 31 teams should be calling. And that includes Dallas, which has some fine options at tight end ... without any of them approaching the 6-6, 250-pound "wide receiver-like'' Pitts as a prospect.

Dalton Schultz is valued enough here that he is playing on the $11.6 million franchise tag. At the same time, his rookie backups Jake Ferguson (a mid-round pick) and Peyton Hendershot (undrafted) are so valued that in 2023, the Cowboys seem likely to part ways with the pricy Schultz and go with the kids.

But Pitts was a special prospect in 2021 and remains a truly unique talent now. So if there is any level of disgruntlement in Atlanta or any sense of "bad fit,'' the Cowboys are obliged to discover it ... and to see if the Falcons will pick up that phone.

