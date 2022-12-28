Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

News, notes and video from Alabama's third practice at the Superdome, including an injury update.

NEW ORLEANS - The Crimson Tide was back in action Wednesday morning for its third practice in New Orleans and tenth overall for the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama football practiced in shells inside the Caesars Superdome for two hours to continue prepping for Kansas State.

During the limited media viewing period, the team went through warmup stretches but then split into offensive and defensive drills.

The offensive side of the ball will meet with the media later Wednesday afternoon including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja’Corey Brooks, Cameron Latu and Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Kickoff between No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Practice Notes- Dec. 28, 2022

Like Tuesday, the first team offensive line from left to right was Tyler Steen, Tyler Booker, Seth McLaughlin, Emil Ekiyor Jr and JC Latham. The second team was true freshman Elijah Pritchett at left tackle, Terrance Ferguson at left guard, Darrian Dalcourt at center, Jaeden Roberts at right gaurd and Kendall Randolph at right tackle.

As previously reported, Jaylen Moody is out for the Sugar Bowl, leaving Alabama at least one man down at inside linebacker. Wednesday, redshirt freshman Deontae Lawson, who has played in 10 games, went through warmup stretches with the team, but did not participate in defensive drills. Lawson was seen on the exercise bike. True freshman Jihaad Campbell was running with the first team at the position alongside Henry To'oTo'o. Campbell has played in 10 games this season, but all on special teams. Ian Jackson and Kendall Blackshire were at inside linebacker with the second team.

Byron Young went through warmup stretches and was seen jogging around but also did not participate in drills. His right leg was in a sleeve.

In order, the quarterbacks running through drills were Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Eli Holstein.

