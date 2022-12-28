Read full article on original website
Roll Tide!!!!
7d ago
those hypersonic missles are expensive to produce,they want be able to use them in mass when already running low on all equipment and weapons. Russia must lose this war and not be allowed to gain anything from it that they have stolen to prevent China from invading Taiwan and WW3.
Reply(1)
12
George Krug
7d ago
if there new missiles work like there new tanks did than there is no problem it will blow up as they launch it
Reply(1)
8
Scott Watkins
7d ago
And they can mount them on their one aircraft carrier. The crippled carrier that gets pulled around by tugboats...😆
Reply(3)
14
