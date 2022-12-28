ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

More than 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Transportation crews were out on Tuesday demolishing over 100 outdoor dining structures around New York City.

The department shared one of their Queens demolitions on Twitter.

"No one is a fan of abandoned sheds...So what happens now? #NewYorksStrongest helps get rid of them," they said. "Our team got word about this useless, abandoned dining shed #inQueens and cleaned it up.  See a shed that needs to go? Call 311."

According to CBS 2 , nearly 170 sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations were removed.

The move comes after Mayor Eric Adams declared in August that the outdoor dining program is "here to stay," but with a new enforcement initiative to remove abandoned or dilapidated dining structures.

From trash lawsuits to reports of people having sex and doing drugs , the city's outdoor dining structures have been subject to harsh criticism.

In October, a panel of state judges dismissed a lawsuit filed by outdoor dining opponents, who cited trash, vermin and noise as justifications for the program's termination.

The judges decided that filing the complaint now, while the city was still ironing out the kinks of permanent regulations, was premature.

CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
