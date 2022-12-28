More than 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Transportation crews were out on Tuesday demolishing over 100 outdoor dining structures around New York City.

The department shared one of their Queens demolitions on Twitter.

"No one is a fan of abandoned sheds...So what happens now? #NewYorksStrongest helps get rid of them," they said. "Our team got word about this useless, abandoned dining shed #inQueens and cleaned it up. See a shed that needs to go? Call 311."

According to CBS 2 , nearly 170 sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations were removed.

The move comes after Mayor Eric Adams declared in August that the outdoor dining program is "here to stay," but with a new enforcement initiative to remove abandoned or dilapidated dining structures.

From trash lawsuits to reports of people having sex and doing drugs , the city's outdoor dining structures have been subject to harsh criticism.

In October, a panel of state judges dismissed a lawsuit filed by outdoor dining opponents, who cited trash, vermin and noise as justifications for the program's termination.

The judges decided that filing the complaint now, while the city was still ironing out the kinks of permanent regulations, was premature.