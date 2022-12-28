Magic vs. Pistons: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic plays on Wednesday in the second half of its back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons.

There won't be a lot of time for the Orlando Magic to dwell on Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After falling on its homecourt 129-110, the team is back in action on the road vs. the Detroit Pistons in a battle between two young and talented rosters.

Here are three things to watch in this Eastern Conference showdown...

Can the Magic Start Fast?

It was clear that the Magic were not playing its recent brand of basketball against the Lakers, especially on the defensive end.

The 129 points they allowed is tied for third-most in a game this season. Proving to be the difference late in the fourth-quarter where Orlando was outscored 37-27 in the period.

“I think we allowed shot making to impact the way that we defended,” said Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley of his team’s loss to the Lakers. “That was not our brand of basketball. We will be better (against Detroit).”

Luckily for Coach Mosley and the Magic, the Pistons have struggled mightily scoring the basketball over the past five games - ranking 23rd in the association with 112.2 points while posting a 0-5 record.

A Collection of Future Stars

Win/loss record aside, this will be a game between two of the brightest futures in the league.

And despite last season's No. 1 Cade Cunningham pick being ruled out for the season with shin surgery , the Pistons still possess a deep collection of young talent.

With Cunningham out, other players have received opportunities to fill in his place such as rookie Jaden Ivey and third-year guard Killian Hayes.

Hayes, a first-round pick in 2020 has seen his usage increase throughout the month of December, averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 13 games.

Ivey, this season's No. 5 overall pick, has flourished in his rookie season, averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assist and 4 rebounds in 32 games.

Paolo Bounce Back?

Speaking on young talent, the Magic's coveted rookie struggled mightily in Tuesday's loss.

Scoring a season-low four points, while also dealing with foul trouble, the No. 1 pick never got into a rhythm against the Lakers.

But despite having one of the worst games of his young career, a former No. 1 pick has been mightily impressed with Banchero's rookie year start.

"He's been exceptional," LeBron James said. "Playing great ball, [he's] been a three-level scorer so far in this league. He's only going to get better and better. Every game he'll get better and better. All these experiences is just really good for him."

Banchero will look to improve on his 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @ RileyDSheppard .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page