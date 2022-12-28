Three Potential Fits for Jae Crowder

With trade rumors surrounding Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder heating up, what teams make the most sense in a potential trade.

With NBA insider Shams Charania's most recent report revolving around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder suggesting the team is still engaged, "with multiple teams about moving Jae Crowder," this brings an important question: what team is best suited for Crowder’s services?

There are certainly a multitude of teams that should be interested in adding the 32-year-old veteran to their roster.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have clearly not lived up to their super-team title that was proclaimed upon them when they acquired Russell Westbrook on July 29, 2021. Last season the Lakers missed the playoffs, ending the season as the eleventh seed in the Western Conference.

To make matters worse, the Lakers are currently 13-20 and with no first-round draft pick to play for. They must try and make the best of what looks to be a broken team.

After Anthony Davis suffered a foot injury leaving him out indefinitely, the Lakers have been forced to play three guards in their starting rotation.

Why not add Crowder, who would add a lot to a struggling starting unit and could bring a strong presence taking stress off a 37-year-old Lebron James. At worst, Crowder would be a major upgrade to the Laker bench.

The Lakers currently rank 26th in 3-point percentage continuing their horrific shooting that has plagued them for well over a year. By adding Crowder, the Lakers would be able to stretch the floor more.

From previous trends, we all know James loves to be surrounded by strong shooters so Crowder would be the perfect fit in Los Angeles.

Atlanta Hawks

With a record of 17-16, the Atlanta Hawks currently sit as the seven seed in the Eastern Conference. While that is not a horrible spot to be in, for a team that was two games removed from a trip to the NBA Finals just two years prior, one game above .500 is not necessarily meeting expectations.

Despite having a strong back court featuring Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks have a lot of questions to answer with John Collins' future with the team in jeopardy.

Crowder may be a short term solution that the Hawks could plug into their starting five if they indeed do decide to trade Collins.

The Hawks cannot afford to miss the playoffs. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes Young could request a trade out of Atlanta if the Hawks are unable to reach the playoffs this year.

Young needs stronger pieces around him if the Hawks want to emerge as a true contender in the East. Crowder may not be a superstar, but he fits well with the Hawks as he brings veteran leadership to a young team that needs to grow up fast.

Milwaukee Bucks

Anyone who knows about the NBA is aware that the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the premier teams in the league. Centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have proven to be a force to be reckoned with over the past couple of years.

Star power may not be a concern for the Bucks but overall depth is. Besides Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, nobody on the Bucks roster is averaging over 15 points. That is concerning for a team that is striving to win a championship.

On Christmas day, the Bucks got pummeled by the Boston Celtics 139-118, the very same team they were eliminated by in last year's Eastern Conference Finals. If that is not a wake up call I don't know what is.

Adding Crowder improves the offense tremendously. The Bucks would be able to move a player like Pat Connaughton to the bench helping out the second unit in a big way.

Playoff basketball is all about grit and who is willing to fight the hardest to win. The Celtics have a deep team that is extremely aggressive defensively which was a major reason for the Bucks downfall last year.

Crowder is known for being a pest defensively and an emotional player on the court which matches the intensity of the Celtics. He could be the missing piece of the puzzle that ultimately helps boost the Bucks over the top this season.