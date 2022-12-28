ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Police ID victim from South Jersey hit-and-run as 80-year-old woman

New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County Thursday evening. Marjorie Straubmuller, an 80-year-old woman from Ocean View, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township, police said. Witnesses saw a man in a car at the scene, but the vehicle left before police arrived.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy