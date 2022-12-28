Read full article on original website
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Police ID victim from South Jersey hit-and-run as 80-year-old woman
New Jersey State Police have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run accident in Cape May County Thursday evening. Marjorie Straubmuller, an 80-year-old woman from Ocean View, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane in Upper Township, police said. Witnesses saw a man in a car at the scene, but the vehicle left before police arrived.
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
State Police Seek Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-run in Upper Twp., NJ
Authorities are asking for your help identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Cape May County this past Thursday evening. State troopers say the sketched man may have been the scene of the accident, which happened just before 6:30 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Brewhause Lane.
NJ son, 44, arrested for killing father, 75, during argument
A 44-year-old man was charged for allegedly killing his father early Friday morning in Winslow Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
Camden County man charged with first-degree aggravated assault in death of his father
WINSLOW TWP, N.J. - A New Jersey man is being charged in the death of his father who prosecutors say died following an argument at a Camden County home Friday morning. Joseph Mastranduono Jr., 44, was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Joseph Mastranduono Sr., prosecutors said.
EHT man arrested exiting home he allegedly burglarized
An Egg Harbor Township man rang in the New Year in jail. Kevin Wang. 31, was arrested Saturday night, after police were called to the 100 block of Jasmine Road for the report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Mark Mensch said. Patrol units set up a perimeter around the...
Winslow man accused of killing 75-year-old father
Joseph Mastranduono Jr. is charged with manslaughter.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Crews Battle Fire at Atlantic City Electric Facility in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Numerous firefighters spent the evening of New Year's Eve battling a blaze at an Atlantic City Electric facility in Egg Harbor Township. The fire, according to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, broke out just before 8 PM at 2542 Fire Road, just off of Delilah Road. Firefighters from all...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
Crash involving 2 cars closes down New Jersey expressway
Atlantic City Expressway in new Jersey is shut down due to a crash involving two vehicles. The accident occurred in Winslow Twp., Camden County east of the Williamstown Exit off the Atlantic City Expressway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Not Try Christmas Murder “Through The Media”
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has made it crystal clear that they will not try the David Wigglesworth murder case through the media. Attorney’s for murder suspect Marylue Wigglesworth have alleged that she was the victim of domestic violence during the evening of the homicide on Christmas, Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Can You Help the Brooklawn Police Identify This Individual Regarding a Recent Alleged Shoplifting?
All photos credit: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the individual in those photographs who is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that occurred on December 22, 2022. Please take a close look at these photographs. If you recognize this...
Website Ranks Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp. #2 in NJ For 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the cut. Coming in...
