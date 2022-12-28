Baby suffering from hypothermia found in stolen car in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a baby suffering from hypothermia was rescued from a stolen car that had been left on the city's south side.

Police found the child early Tuesday morning when the temperature was around 10 degrees.

They say the baby was not dressed for the weather and was not in a car seat. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

It's not clear why the child was left in the car but police say they do know the boy's and his mother's identity.

Police say the car was stolen from a small town east of Alexandria on Monday.