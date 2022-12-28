ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

Delaware LIVE News

Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries

The Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into two commercial burglaries that occurred recently in Bear. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 4:57 a.m., troopers responded […] The post Two Men Arrested For Two Commercial Burglaries appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Man Arrested for Murder After Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Arrives At Hospital Shot Friday Afternoon

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:01 p.m., in the 2200 block of Jessup Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane. At the same time, a male subject was walking eastbound across the highway in the right lane of the roadway, directly in the path of the pickup truck. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing. As a result, the front of the Silverado struck the man, causing him to become trapped underneath the truck. The Silverado came to a stop in the shoulder a short distance later.
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

17-Year-Old Shot In Wilmington Early News Year’s Day

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 2:34 a.m., in the 700 block of North Monroe Street. Police located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Police search for Wilmington man accused of fleeing traffic stop

Delaware State Police are searching for a Wilmington man who they say bolted from a traffic stop early Friday. According to State Police, a trooper on patrol saw a white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge and McDonald's in the 3,000-block of New Castle Avenue. The operator was seen talking with a female at the driver's door. The trooper followed the car and initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle went through a stop sign improperly. Also, police said the driver showed signs of impairment.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Wilmington area early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:03 a.m., a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling southbound on Interstate 495. The Freightliner exited the travel lanes and came to a stop in the gore area between the southbound lanes of I-495 and the exit ramp to Route 141. At the time, a 2021 Honda HRV was traveling southbound on I-495 and attempted to take the exit onto the ramp for Route 141. The Honda failed to remain within a lane of travel and entered the gore area. The front center of the Honda struck the rear right corner of the trailer in the gore area.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop

The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2015 white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge motel and McDonald’s restaurant located at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle. The trooper saw the operator of the Accord speaking with a female standing at the driver’s door. The trooper followed the Accord as it left the parking lot and noticed that it failed to properly stop for the posted stop sign at West Avenue. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Miekel Grant. The trooper detected signs of impairment with Grant and attempted to begin a DUI investigation. However, Grant fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Troopers began pursuing the Accord for a short time, but the pursuit was discontinued due to Grant’s reckless driving.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
Shore News Network

Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins

BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified adult woman found shot by Baltimore police officers was rushed to an area hospital early this morning where she was later pronounced dead. The homicide is the city’s first of 2023, just hours after the calendar changed. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street to find the woman and a 31-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. While at the scene, officers were notified of a third victim that was transported to an area hospital prior to their arrival. The post Three shot, woman dead in Baltimore as the new year begins appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father

A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ

