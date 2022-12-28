Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...

3 DAYS AGO