hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Slammed Over Resurfaced Videos That Show Him Singing To Young Girls: Watch
Social media is demanding answers for the R&B crooner’s inappropriate behaviour. A number of videos showing Nelly previously singing inappropriately to underage girls on stage have resurfaced. Outrage, backlash and questioning have consequently ensued on social media. In the clips, the Texas native intimately sings to underage girls on...
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Meek Mill Appears to Respond After Kanye West Cries While Laughing at Him
Meek Mill may have responded to Kanye West after he was recorded laughing hysterically about him during a Clubhouse chat session. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Meek Mill jumped on his Twitter page and posted a message possibly aimed at Kanye West, who was laughing uncontrollably on Clubhouse at the thought of the Philadelphia rapper giving him advice during his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt debacle.
Video Appears to Confirm Drake Was Detained By Swedish Police
Did Drake just confirm he actually was detained by Swedish police?. Tonight (Dec. 31), Drake took to Instagram to share one of his semi-frequent carousel posts. Included in this round on content was a video on the second slide that appeared to show himself being detained by police while in Sweden. Although you can't full see the face of the person being escorted by officers, it can be assumed that it's Drake based off the hair and slight vision of facial hair.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Joe Budden Claims He’s Seen Megan Thee Stallion Do ‘Horrible Things’ to Great People
Joe Budden is the latest celebrity to offer his thoughts on the ongoing Tory Lanez trial. On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe claims he's seen Megan Thee Stallion do "horrible Things" to great people. On episode 587 of The Joe Budden Podcast, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 18)...
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Go Gaga Over Resurfaced Pictures of Will Smith With Margot Robbie
There are some on-screen pairs viewers love. For instance, Donna and Harvey from The Suits, Chandler and Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Noah and Allie from The Notebook, and so on. Another beautiful pair that fans love the most is Will Smith and Margot Robbie. They both have such sizzling chemistry together that there were rumors about them dating as well. However, both actors denied that rumor and stated they were close friends, and nothing more than that. Recently, fans reposted a picture of Smith and Robbie when they worked together on a film.
Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'
Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
Listen to Tory Lanez admit that he shot Megan Thee Stallion (video)
On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Since the shooting occurred in 2020, there has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether Lanez really shot Megan, and people still questioned it after he was found guilty. Any lingering doubts...
Woman Reveals Lakeith Stanfield Is Her Child’s Father A Day After His Engagement
A woman has come forward and said that she has a child with Lakeith Stanfield that she will no longer keep a secret.
Kanye West reportedly nowhere to be found as ex-business manager tries to serve him
A former business manager for Ye has reportedly been trying and failing to locate him so the rapper can be served with a $4.5 million contract lawsuit. Thomas St. John, a former business manager for the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, filed a $4.5 million lawsuit against him this year over alleged unpaid fees. But The Sun now reports St. John has been unable to locate Ye to serve him and is requesting an extension so he can do so. "As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," a court filing reportedly said, noting...
hotnewhiphop.com
TDE’s Punch Shouts Out Doubters & SZA Fans Who “Stayed Patient” For “S.O.S.” Album
SZA’s “S.O.S.” album has received viral success since its release in early December. SZA dropped her second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month and is already enjoying the success of the highly-anticipated project. In addition to songs like “Kill Bill” and “Blind” going viral on social media, the album has also quickly climbed the charts, solidifying it as a solid follow-up to her Grammy-nominated 2017 album Ctrl.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
Kanye West Uncontrollably Laughs at Idea of Meek Mill Giving Him Advice
Kanye West thinks Meek Mill is a joke during his interview with Wack 100 on Clubhouse last night. On Saturday (Dec. 10), Kanye West was chatting with Wack 100 on Clubhouse and he brought up his controversial "White Lives Matter" t-shirt that he wore during Paris Fashion Week in October. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Meek Mill, who was among the many celebrities slamming him for wearing the offending tee. That's when Kanye starts laughing uncontrollably at the idea of Meek giving him advice.
hotnewhiphop.com
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells Kanye West to Hold His Ground on New Eight-Minute Song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently released a new eight minute-long track where he urges Kanye West to stand firm in his convictions in the midst of his controversy. After releasing several projects this year, NBA YoungBoy dropped off a new single titled "This for My Supporters" on Dec. 3. The track is over eight minutes in length and finds the Louisiana rapper name-dropping Ye in the second verse.
Monaleo: the Texas rapper moving from body bags and breakups to killer bars
Monaleo’s booming, diamond-hard rap songs turn emasculation into an artform. On We Not Humping, she ruins a man’s life in a single line, while the raucous Body Bag finds her flipping misogynist groupie tropes: “I’m in his mouth like a toothpick / Super slut, he gon’ give it up, he like my music!”
musictimes.com
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Drake’s New Diamond Necklace Is A Nod To All The Times He Almost Proposed
Drake is now the proud owner of a stunning necklace. According to the jeweler, the piece is a nod to all the times he almost proposed. The post Drake’s New Diamond Necklace Is A Nod To All The Times He Almost Proposed appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
