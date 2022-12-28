ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary

Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law

Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

NY Green-Lights Composting of Human Bodies

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to allow a form of burial known as human composting—the sixth state in the country to legalize it. The process is similar to composting food: the remains are put in a vessel with wood chips and other plant materials that help it break down into soil. The eco-conscious say this method is better for the environment than traditional burial, but Catholic bishops in the state oppose it. “A process that is perfectly appropriate for returning vegetable trimmings to the earth is not necessarily appropriate for human bodies,” Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, told the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC report shows emissions from 1990 to 2020

On Friday, the DEC released its report on the state of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. The 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report lays out the status of emissions levels statewide, over a timeline from 1990 to 2020, as part of state work to meet requirements of the Climate Act.
96.1 The Breeze

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
