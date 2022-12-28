ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

WKRN

TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts

TVA in the hot seat after rolling blackouts

A federal utility's decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville

Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Water issues reported across Tennessee

Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

1 injured in shooting on New Year's Day in Wedgewood area

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Sunday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

BNA issues statement for airport confrontation

The airport has apologized following the viral video of a police officer threatening to arrest passengers at a Southwest gate.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

Southwest Airlines improves service after issues

AAA to provide "Tow to Go" service New Year's weekend. AAA is making sure impaired drivers stay off the roads this weekend by activating its free "Tow 2 Go" service. Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash

Big turnout for Nashville's New Year's Bash

More than 200,000 people attended the celebration, exceeding 2019's record-breaking attendance.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Giving back on New Year's Eve

Giving back on New Year's Eve

While you're at Nashville's Big Bash Saturday night, you can check out food and beverage vendors, as well as give back to the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

Grandfather of Iowa football player dead after hit by hotel van

The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a Friday night crash in the West End area that led to the death of an Iowa pedestrian whose grandson was playing in the Music City Bowl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

One person dead after Hermitage, TN house fire

The woman killed in the fire was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Residents complain of no water for six days at Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple people living at a Donelson apartment complex say they have gone nearly a week without water after extreme cold caused freeze-related leaks during Christmas weekend. Brennen Wilde, who lives at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments, says his water was shut off on Christmas Eve, and to...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

