Albany, NY

Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 107

Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
51% #1745: The Best of 2022

On this week’s 51%, we look back at some of our biggest stories and favorite conversations of 2022. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer, we stopped by a vigil for reproductive rights in Albany, New York, and spoke with former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner about the decision. In a special on endometriosis, bio engineer Linda Griffith of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research shared crucial information for women struggling with the condition. And in the arts, Ani DiFranco stopped by on her latest tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal live album Living in Clip.
2022 theater in review

One of the toughest assignments for a writer is to review the previous year. It’s never fair, or even accurate. Since I don’t see everything that is offered, it is unfair to call anything “best.” And, in truth, there are shows that were enjoyable to see, but it would be wrong to label them best.
Saratoga Springs rabbis retiring after 36 years

The two rabbis at Saratoga Springs’ Temple Sinai are stepping down from leading the community congregation after more than 30 years. Their last service as co-leaders of the congregation was held on Saturday. After 36 years, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein and Rabbi Linda Motzkin will no longer head Saratoga Springs’...
