Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 107
Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
51% #1745: The Best of 2022
On this week’s 51%, we look back at some of our biggest stories and favorite conversations of 2022. Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade over the summer, we stopped by a vigil for reproductive rights in Albany, New York, and spoke with former U.S. District Judge Nancy Gertner about the decision. In a special on endometriosis, bio engineer Linda Griffith of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research shared crucial information for women struggling with the condition. And in the arts, Ani DiFranco stopped by on her latest tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal live album Living in Clip.
2022 theater in review
One of the toughest assignments for a writer is to review the previous year. It’s never fair, or even accurate. Since I don’t see everything that is offered, it is unfair to call anything “best.” And, in truth, there are shows that were enjoyable to see, but it would be wrong to label them best.
Saratoga Springs rabbis retiring after 36 years
The two rabbis at Saratoga Springs’ Temple Sinai are stepping down from leading the community congregation after more than 30 years. Their last service as co-leaders of the congregation was held on Saturday. After 36 years, Rabbi Jonathan Rubenstein and Rabbi Linda Motzkin will no longer head Saratoga Springs’...
A look back at some of 2022’s biggest headlines from Berkshire County
In Adams, January brought news that a final, almost $3 million tranche of state funding had at last green-lit the Greylock Glen project, turning dreams of creating a multipurpose facility and campus at the foot of Mount Greylock first hatched in the 1970s into reality. “For the past several years,...
