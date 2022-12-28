Read full article on original website
Related
Another person of interest wanted, Boogie B homicide
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest for questioning in a homicide that took place Friday (Dec. 23).
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
uptownmessenger.com
Early morning shooting near St. Charles Avenue becomes first homicide of 2023
A man was shot to death in the early hours of 2023 on Clio Street near St. Charles Avenue, the New Orleans Police Department reported. On Sunday (Jan. 1) at about 4:03 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot to death found inside crashed vehicle in Mid-City
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Saturday (Dec. 31st.)
NOLA.com
NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal
New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
police1.com
Officer bonds with young girl paralyzed during drive-by shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, a 7-year-old girl in New Orleans was rushed to the hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. Today, the brave NOPD officer who jumped in to assist is continuing to make a difference in her life. According to WWLTV...
WWL-TV
2 shootings early New Year's Day in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Unfortunately, New Orleans started the New Year as many of its days had gone in 2022 - with gun violence on the streets. The New Orleans Police reported two shootings that left men with multiple gunshot wounds - one of which has proven to be fatal.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Shooting victim, Courtney Hughes remembered
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 100 people gathered at Behrman Park in Algiers, standing as one, to remember 19-year-old Courtney Hughes who was shot and killed earlier this week. The 19-year-old nursing student was at a party at a short term rental in the Lower Ninth Ward when...
2 people arrested following standoff, deputies say
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested following a standoff that began just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said that Kelvin Provost, 24, and Jason Harrison, 18, were both taken into custody. According to the Tangipahoa Parish...
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
KTBS
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
KPLC TV
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
an17.com
Two in custody following standoff in apartment complex Friday night
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports two subjects are in custody tonight following a two-hour stand-off north of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis says just before 7 p.m., deputies responded to the Woodlands Apartments on Woodlands Drive after being notified that 24-year-old Kelvin Provost had barricaded himself inside his apartment. Provost was wanted by a bail bondsman for weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. It was later discovered Provost also had a number of outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office as well.
Comments / 2