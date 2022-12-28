ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Arrest Records - December 30, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday December 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WausauPilot

Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose

The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

De Pere Police are looking for church intruder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church. If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
GREEN BAY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store

WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
WESTON, WI
thebaycities.com

Menominee man receives up to 40 years in prison for Multiple Retail Sales of Drugs

Last week, Thursday, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee to concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple retail sales of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Rivard was found guilty by a jury on October 26th, 2022 of two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Drug House, arising out of multiple incidents. The jury determined Rivard sold the narcotics directly to the undercover officers from Rivard’s residence, located at 2408 14th Avenue, Menominee. The officers testified at trial that Rivard warned them of the dangerousness of the drugs he was selling by stating that they should “cut the substance” and “use it in small amounts,” because he “didn’t want anyone turning purple.” Judge Barglind said during sentencing, “if your reason for doing it was to support your addiction and not make it as a business, make money, and earn a living from it, I’ll accept that. I have no reason to dispute that. That’s why you’re selling these drugs.”
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released

Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
TOMAHAWK, WI
wxpr.org

Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident

A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI
MLive

Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree

A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
IRON COUNTY, WI

