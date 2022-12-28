Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
wearegreenbay.com
59-year-old passenger dies after crash in Langlade County, alcohol believed to be factor
VILAS, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-vehicle crash that left one passenger dead in Langlade County is under investigation after a driver reportedly went through a stop sign. According to a release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday on CTH H and Lloyd Creek Road in the Town of Vilas.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday December 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WSAW
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
spmetrowire.com
One arrested after attempted hatchet attack
Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information becomes available, likely on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Langlade County fatal crash; alcohol believed to be factor, officials say
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a 59-year-old man and injured a 60-year-old man, both from Deerbrook, Wisconsin, on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. Officials say the wreck happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on County Highway H at Lloyd Creek Road in...
Wausau man gets probation in near-fatal overdose
The boyfriend of a woman who died in 2018 from a suspected overdose was convicted last week of providing heroin to the woman’s sister, who overdosed and nearly died one year later in Wausau. John D. James, 56, was charged in April 2019 with first degree recklessly endangering safety...
WBAY Green Bay
De Pere Police are looking for church intruder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church. If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.
spmetrowire.com
One injured in Plover Rd. collision on Saturday
One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision on Dec. 31. Plover police and medics responded to Hwy. B/Plover ...
94.3 Jack FM
Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
95.5 FM WIFC
Police Diffuse Situation At Weston Convenience Store
WESTON, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) –A situation overnight drew a large police prescence to the Kwik Trip Store in Weston. It happened around 1am. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, the active police scene at the Kwik Trip was in response to a stolen vehicle. The woman inside...
thebaycities.com
Menominee man receives up to 40 years in prison for Multiple Retail Sales of Drugs
Last week, Thursday, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind, in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, of Menominee to concurrent terms of 90 months to 40 years in prison for multiple retail sales of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Rivard was found guilty by a jury on October 26th, 2022 of two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, two counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Drug House, arising out of multiple incidents. The jury determined Rivard sold the narcotics directly to the undercover officers from Rivard’s residence, located at 2408 14th Avenue, Menominee. The officers testified at trial that Rivard warned them of the dangerousness of the drugs he was selling by stating that they should “cut the substance” and “use it in small amounts,” because he “didn’t want anyone turning purple.” Judge Barglind said during sentencing, “if your reason for doing it was to support your addiction and not make it as a business, make money, and earn a living from it, I’ll accept that. I have no reason to dispute that. That’s why you’re selling these drugs.”
94.3 Jack FM
Police Looking for De Pere Church Intruder After Christmas Night Incident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A De Pere church and school says an intruder has been visiting its campus on Sundays for the past few weeks, and on Christmas night, another visit from that person caused quite the scene. “I knew I would be getting a call sometime soon...
Name of Tomahawk fatal crash victim released
Police have identified the woman who, along with her dog, died Monday in a town of Hull Crash as 52-year-old Renee Jane Kapellusch. Kapellusch, from the Tomahawk area, died at the scene of the crash, reported at about 7:50 a.m. Monday on County U at County Road A. Police say...
wxpr.org
Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident
A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man
A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
Man, 47, dies after snowmobile leaves trail, crashes into tree
A 47-year-old Wisconsin man is dead after his snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree last week near the border of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, officials said. At 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, a dispatcher in Iron County, Wis., received a call about a snowmobile crash on Trail No. 9, according to a news release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The snowmobile had gone off the trail and hit a tree; the operator, Mathew J. Wolfgram, 47, of Greenville, Wis., was unresponsive.
