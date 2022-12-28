ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary

Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
NEW YORK STATE
News 4 Buffalo

State preparing for potential flooding from melting snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As temperatures begin to rise in the aftermath of last weekend’s blizzard in Western New York, part of the focus of the state has shifted to potential flooding from melting snow. Unseasonably temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s this weekend, with scattered rain from Thursday to Sunday. In preparation, […]
wasteadvantagemag.com

Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law

Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WETM 18 News

DEC report shows emissions from 1990 to 2020

On Friday, the DEC released its report on the state of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. The 2022 Statewide Greenhouse Gas Report lays out the status of emissions levels statewide, over a timeline from 1990 to 2020, as part of state work to meet requirements of the Climate Act.
96.1 The Breeze

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
NEW JERSEY STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
