Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you. A massive warm-up will be coming across New York to kick off the new year and will be well above normal temperatures for much of the state. According to the National Weather Service in...
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
newyorkalmanack.com
New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary
Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?
Warmer temperatures and rain are moving in across New York State to ring in 2023 with flooding possible.
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months. Snowy Mountains. For skiing,...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Many In New York State Will See More Money In Their Paychecks Starting Today
Starting today many workers in New York State will get a raise. Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. It's crazy that many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low.
newyorkalmanack.com
Report Cold-Stunned Sea Turtle Sightings on New York Beaches
There are four species of sea turtles that can be found in New York’s coastal waters: green, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback, and loggerhead sea turtles. They remain local in our area during the warmer months from approximately May through November and will typically begin their migration south to warmer nesting waters by mid-November.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Year In Review: #9 FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our ninth most-viewed story of 2022. FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly. The FDA is warning the public about ice cream that is sold in New York State that could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions."
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
gamblingnews.com
Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Opens in New York
The casino is situated in the Newburgh Mall and promises to provide long-term employment opportunities and attract many new guests and visitors. Newburgh residents expressed optimism that the extra business will help revitalize the local community. The Casino Will Be a Boon to the Local Community. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York
The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
