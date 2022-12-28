ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary

Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
Report Cold-Stunned Sea Turtle Sightings on New York Beaches

There are four species of sea turtles that can be found in New York’s coastal waters: green, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback, and loggerhead sea turtles. They remain local in our area during the warmer months from approximately May through November and will typically begin their migration south to warmer nesting waters by mid-November.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Opens in New York

The casino is situated in the Newburgh Mall and promises to provide long-term employment opportunities and attract many new guests and visitors. Newburgh residents expressed optimism that the extra business will help revitalize the local community. The Casino Will Be a Boon to the Local Community. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York

The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work.

